"Tara only cares about Aryna Sabalenka" - Novak Djokovic reveals real reason behind his daughter's obsession with Belarusian at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic shared a funny story revealing the real reason behind his daughter Tara’s obsession with World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. Tara, along with her brother Stefan and their mother Jelena, is currently at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships supporting her dad from the stands.
Djokovic has advanced to the Wimbledon quarterfinals with a strong win over Alex de Minaur on Monday, July 7. His path to the last eight also included solid victories over Alexandre Muller, Dan Evans, and countryman Miomir Kecmanovic.
Following his win over De Minaur, the Serb shared a funny little story with Serbian reporters during his press conference. He revealed that Tara is completely obsessed with Sabalenka, and it has nothing to do with tennis. Turns out, when the Djokovic family once visited Sabalenka’s home, she served them açaí bowls, and the seven-year-old has been hooked ever since.
“Sabalenka is her favourite,” he revealed. “She only cares about Sabalenka. She keeps asking if she can go to her house again because she has a fridge full of açaí.”
“We went the other day and she made some açaí for us. Since then, it’s all Tara can think about. She’s not too interested in tennis itself – it’s all about whether she can get some more of that açaí,” he added.
While Tara is all about Sabalenka, her brother Stefan has his own obsession with collecting autographs from the top players. He’s already got signatures from the likes of Taylor Fritz, Grigor Dimitrov, Sabalenka, and Jannik Sinner, but amusingly, not from his dad.
Novak Djokovic reveals how he feels about his children supporting him at Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic has his wife Jelena, daughter Tara, and son Stefan by his side at Wimbledon this year as he chases history. Understandably, he’s thrilled to have them around and shared in a press conference just how much their presence means to him.
Djokovic said:
“It fills my heart with joy when I see them in the stands cheering. A lot of people have noticed and commented on how loud Stefan is – he really has a grown man’s voice, and I can hear him no matter where I am on the court. The support I get from him and Tara means the world to me.”
The Serb is now all set to take on Flavio Cobolli in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, July 9. The Italian is coming off a battling 6-4, 6-4, 6-7(4), 7-6(3) win over Marin Cilic.
Interestingly, Stefan got to hit with Cobolli ahead of his dad’s quarterfinal clash with the Italian. And of course, he didn’t miss the chance to grab an autograph.
