WATCH: Novak Djokovic's daughter Tara steals the show with her dance moves as she displays adorable family tradition at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic's daughter Tara showed off her dance moves in front of a packed center court crowd after her father reached the second week at the SW19 for a record 19th time. The Serb legend dispatched his compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3, 6-0, 6-4.

The match was on serve for the first seven games of the first set. However, there was no looking back for Djokovic once he broke in the eighth game. He reeled off seven consecutive games after the break, beguiling his opponent in the second set. He went on a decisive 5-1 lead in the third set, but Kecmanovic showed some fight, winning three consecutive games. However, the Serb kept his composure and served out the match in the tenth game.

After the win, Djokovic was asked about his celebrations by on-court interviewer Annabel Croft. The Serb stated that it was a dance routine to "pump it up," which has been a tradition in his family in recent times. While explaining, he looked towards his daughter, Tara, who was in the stands, to show off the moves. As the camera panned towards the seven-year-old, she showed off the dance moves to the huge applause from the Center Court crowd

Novak Djokovic also remained optimistic about his chances of making a deep run at Wimbledon this year and was hopeful that he could show off his victory celebrations again.

Novak Djokovic completed a century of wins at Wimbledon

In Picture: Novak Djokovic (Getty)

With his third-round win over Kecmanovic, Novak Djokovic won his 100th career match at SW19. The Serb has a phenomenal record of 100 wins and 12 losses at the Championships with ten final appearances and seven titles.

Djokovic joined Roger Federer and Martina Navratilova, two legends of the game, to become the third player to register 100 wins at the All-England Club. He also equalled Federer's record of having 100+ wins at multiple Majors, as the Serb already crossed the century mark at Roland Garros this year.

The 6-0 set win against Kecmanovic gave Novak Djokovic his 51st 6-0 win at a Major, which helped him surpass his former coach and tennis great, Andre Agassi, who had 50 bagels at Majors. The Serb will now face Alex de Minaur in the fourth round on Monday (July 7). The head-to-head is 2-1 in favor of Djokovic, who won their last encounter in Monte-Carlo last year.

The duo were slated to face off in the quarterfinal at Wimbledon last year, but injury forced the Australian to withdraw before the match.

