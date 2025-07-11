Amanda Anisimova ranking: Where will American land if she beats Iga Swiatek to win Wimbledon, and what if she loses?

Amanda Anisimova's incredible run at Wimbledon 2025 is the talk of the town at the moment. She's through to her maiden Grand Slam final, where she will face former World No. 1 Iga Swiatek on Saturday, July 12. The American's path to the championship round wasn't easy, and she earned a hard-fought win over top seed Aryna Sabalenka to book her spot in the final.

Anisimova's performance at the All England Club has also ensured her top 10 debut in the WTA rankings when they're updated on Monday, July 14. She was ranked No. 12 at the start of the tournament. Even before she advanced to the final, she was guaranteed to reach a new career high of No. 9 by her semifinal run.

By taking out Sabalenka to make the summit clash, Anisimova assured herself of a new peak of No. 7, regardless of what happens in the final. If she beats Swiatek to claim her maiden Major title, then she would rise even further in the rankings. A win in Saturday's final would propel her into the top five, joining compatriots Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula among the world's five best players.

Anisimova's story is one of resilience. She arrived on the scene as a highly-rated prospect, progressing to the semifinals of the French Open 2019 at just 17 years of age. Her father's untimely demise a few months later upended her life, and after a few years, tennis felt exhausting to her. She took a mental health break in 2023 and has only thrived since her return to the tour.

The American commenced her comeback in 2024. She tasted some highs, including a runner-up finish at the Canadian Open. There were a few lows as well, most notably an exit from Wimbledon in the qualifying rounds. She won her first WTA 1000 title earlier this year, and now finds herself in the final of the grass court Major after her disappointing campaign a year ago.

Iga Swiatek stands between Amanda Anisimova and the Wimbledon 2025 title

Amanda Anisimova will face Iga Swiatek for the women's singles title at Wimbledon 2025. She's one win away from the biggest achievement of her young career. She's also bidding to become the first American woman to lay her hands on the Venus Rosewater Dish since Serena Williams triumphed here in 2016.

Anisimova's victory at Wimbledon would also keep the supremacy of American women at this year's Majors intact. Madison Keys was the last woman standing at the Australian Open, and Coco Gauff was victorious at the French Open. Both of them beat Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

Anisimova already took care of Sabalenka in the semifinals here. Swiatek will be another mountain to scale in the final, though the American is certainly capable of rising to the occasion.

