Who is Amanda Anisimova's best friend she was searching for at Wimbledon SF victory speech? All you need to know about the American's good luck charm

Amanda Anisimova toppled World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to reach her final of Wimbledon 2025, the first Grand Slam final of her career. It has been an incredible turnaround for her at the All England Club after failing to clear the qualifying rounds last year.

Ad

The American took a mental health break in 2023, so when she returned to the tour in 2024, her ranking had taken a massive hit. Thus, she had to compete in the Wimbledon qualifiers last year. Fast forward to a year later, she's in the final, and also won a WTA 1000 title earlier this year. This was possible due to the support of her family, whom she thanked in her winner's speech after her semifinal win over Sabalenka.

Ad

Trending

Anisimova also gave a shoutout to her best friend, Priscillia Hon, during the speech. At first she couldn't see her in the stands, though she eventually spotted her.

"I have my beautiful family there. My sister. Nephew. Brother in law. His whole beautiful family is there. I think my best friend is supposed to be there but I don’t see her. You better be there," Anisimova said. (01:35 onwards)

Ad

Ad

Like Anisimova, Hon is also a tennis player. She hails from Australia and made her Wimbledon debut this year after coming through the qualifying rounds, losing in the first round. She has a career high ranking of No. 118 in singles and No. 91 in doubles, with her best result on the tour being a runner-up finish at this year's Brisbane International in doubles.

Hon has won 13 titles each in singles and doubles on the ITF circuit. Her best showing at the Majors has been making the second round of the Australian Open 2020 and the French Open 2019. The two have been good friends for years, and have made frequent appearances on each other's social media accounts.

Ad

Ad

Hon has been by Anisimova's side through her ups and downs, and will now cheer for her friend to hoist the winner's trophy in the final on Saturday, July 12. The American feels her best friend's presence has been a good luck charm for her, and she will certainly need some luck in the final.

Amanda Anisimova to face Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon 2025 final

Amanda Anisimova at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Amanda Anisimova will take on five-time Major champion Iga Swiatek in the final of Wimbledon 2025 on Saturday, July 12. While the former was thoroughly tested by Aryna Sabalenka in her semifinal, the latter made light work of Belinda Bencic, thrashing her 6-2, 6-0.

Ad

Swiatek is into her sixth Major final, and her first at Wimbledon. She has never lost a Major final in her career. She's gunning to capture her first title since the French Open 2024. She also became the only active player to reach a Grand Slam final on all three surfaces.

This will be the first career meeting between them. Both have been in good form, reaching a final on grass prior to Wimbledon. Nevertheless, Swiatek will be the favorite given her impressive record at the Majors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More