PICTURE: Days after supporting Carlos Alcaraz, Emma Raducanu extends her Wimbledon stay to do the same for Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner

Emma Raducanu has decided to extend her stay at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, showing up to support Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner during their semifinal clash. Just a few days earlier, she was also spotted cheering for Carlos Alcaraz.

Ad

Raducanu came into Wimbledon as the British No. 1, hoping to silence the ‘One Slam Wonder’ tag. She started strong with impressive wins over Mingge Xu and Marketa Vondrousova, but her run ended in the third round with a loss to World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Following her exit, Raducanu stuck around at Wimbledon and was seen in the stands during Alcaraz’s fourth-round win over Andrey Rublev. The pair sparked plenty of chatter at SW19, especially with their mixed doubles team-up set for the US Open in August.

Ad

Trending

Emma Raducanu was spotted in the stands once again on Friday, July 11, watching the Wimbledon semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner. She kept it casual yet classy in a brown t-shirt with a beige sleeveless sweater draped over her shoulders, accessorized with a silver cross necklace and a sleek ponytail.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Emma Raducanu after Wimbledon loss: "I have to be proud of my effort"

Emma Raducanu pictured at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships | Image Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu was one of only three players at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships—alongside Laura Siegemund and Amanda Anisimova--to really trouble Aryna Sabalenka. But despite her strong effort, luck wasn’t on her side as she lost in straight sets.

Ad

Raducanu later addressed the media in a press conference, sharing her thoughts on the loss to Sabalenka. She admitted to being very self-critical but also gave herself some credit for the way she performed against the World No. 1.

"I think I'm just very self-critical," she said. "It's hard to see. Of course, I'm very proud of being competitive on the court. I think I would rather that than it being completely one way."

Ad

"But yes, there are positives. Right now it's so soon after the match. I think it's better for me to kind of feel a bit of the pain right now and then process it better that way," she added.

The Brit continued:

"I think it's difficult to see that right now, having just come off. It's hard. It's hard to take a loss like that. At the same time, I'm playing Aryna, who is No. 1 in the world, a great champion. I have to be proud of my effort today."

Emma Raducanu is set to return to action at the Citi Open, which begins on July 19.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pritha Ghosh Pritha is one of the driving forces behind Sportskeeda's tennis coverage, serving as an assistant content manager and editor. What began as a casual escape from her tiring biotechnology degree course in early 2022 has blossomed into a passion she loves, cherishes, and breathes every day.



Pritha’s love for the sport was spawned by her dad who showed her clips of "GOAT" Steffi Graf’s matches. Despite a thwarted dream of playing professionally due to injury, she finds solace in reporting the sport, while also mentoring other writers to ensure every article is error-free and top-notch. She double-checks credible sources, such as the tournament/player handles and big tennis media outlets, and gives proper credit where required.



Pritha's journey at Sportskeeda is marked by more than 2000 articles and close to 16 million views, with the "dream-come-true" moment of having her article shared by Chris Evert serving as a highlight of her career. A lifelong Wimbledon fan, Pritha also adores Rafael Nadal, Elena Rybakina, and Naomi Osaka.



When she's not seeking unique angles to elevate tennis coverage at Sportskeeda, she loves to channel her inner astrophysics "nerd" by exploring new sci-fi series and movies. A big Lionel Messi, Lewis Hamilton, and Randy Orton fan, she is always ready to engage in sports conversations anytime, anywhere, albeit not without a cup of coffee. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis