After Novak Djokovic, Renata Voracova has visa canceled ahead of Australian Open

After Novak Djokovic, Czech player Renata Voracova has become the latest player to have her visa canceled ahead of the Australian Open.

The 38-year-old arrived in Australia for the Melbourne Summer Set after getting a medical exemption from Tennis Australia. Following her exit from the tournament, Voracova was detained by Australian Border Force officials. Voracova is holed up at the Park Hotel in Carlton, the same facility World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is presently at.

The Czech Foreign Ministry confirmed that Voracova has decided not to appeal her visa cancelation and will leave Australia due to "limited possibilities for training."

"We can confirm that Czech tennis player Renata Voráčová is in the same detention as Djokovic, together with several other players. We submitted through our embassy in Canberra a protest note and are asking for an explanation of the situation. However, Renata Voracova decided to drop out of the tournament due to limited possibilities for training and to leave Australia."

ABC News @abcnews Australian Border Force cancels tennis player Renata Voracova's visa ahead of Australian Open abc.net.au/news/2022-01-0… Australian Border Force cancels tennis player Renata Voracova's visa ahead of Australian Open abc.net.au/news/2022-01-0…

Voracova competed in the women's doubles at the Melbourne Summer Set 2, partnering Poland's Katarzyna Piter. However, the duo were eliminated in the first round of the tournament after losing to the Dutch-Australian pair of Leslie Pattinama Kerkhove and Arina Rodionova.

Novak Djokovic denied entry to Melbourne for Australian Open

Novak Djokovic has been denied entry to this year's Australian Open

Things were looking rosy for Novak Djokovic after he announced on social media that he had received a medical exemption to compete at the Australian Open.

However, he was denied entry into the country after Border Force officials deemed his medical exemption unsatisfactory. Apparently, Djokovic's team had applied for the wrong visa.

Djokovic was told to return to Serbia but his legal team will appeal the decision. Many have voiced their opinion regarding the treatment metted out to Djokovic, with a number of players and athletes coming out in support of the Serb.

While the situation looks dire for the World No. 1, he has not ruled out the possibility of playing at the Australian Open.

Also Read Article Continues below

If Djokovic does not participate at the Major, there is a chance he could lose his No. 1 ranking to either Daniil Medvedev or Alexander Zverev if either player wins the Australian Open.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala