After publicly mocking Emma Raducanu, Corentin Moutet takes shot at Maria Sharapova for "cheating"

Days after publicly mocking Emma Raducanu, Corentin Moutet has taken another shot at a WTA star, this time at Maria Sharapova.

With the second half of Netflix's 'Break Point' docuseries coming out recently, the ATP Tour released a shot promo clip on their official Twitter handle. The 15-second clip featured Nick Kyrgios at his controversial best, arguing with chair umpires and proclaiming that he was not going to conform with old, antiquated rules.

Moutet did not like the angle of the promo, lamenting how the ATP fined players for such behavior on the court and then used the same to earn money.

"Giving big fines when we express ourselves on the court and then promoting tennis and earning money on those moments.. kind of funny," Moutet wrote.

One fan used the opportunity to make fun of Moutet's choice of words, as the Frenchman had remarked that players' on-court antics were just their way of "expressing themselves" on the court. The fan said:

"Bestie, you express yourself by cheating?"

Noting that the fan's profile picture was Maria Sharapova, who had a drug ban handed to her in 2016, Moutet immediately fired back by throwing the Russian under the bus.

"Funny that you talk about cheating when your profil picture is Sharapova," he shot back.

Earlier this week, Moutet had made fun of Emma Raducanu after the Brit made a shocking admission that she wished she had never won the US Open at times because of the immense pressure it levied on her and her career.

“Sometimes I wish I never won Brest Challenger," Moutet sarcastically wrote, making fun of Raducanu.

"For the first hour, I thought it was a mistake" - What Maria Sharapova had to say about her drug ban

Maria Sharapova's drug ban came to be because the Russian, and her agent at the time (Max Eisenbud), missed a crucial email from WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) declaring that Meldonium had been added to the list of prohibited substances at the start of 2016.

It was a drug Sharapova had been taking for nearly 10 years prior to then because of an irregular heartbeat and a family history with diabetes. Initally handed a two-year suspension, it was later reduced to 15 months.

Speaking afterwards, the former World No. 1 revealed that she could not believe her eyes when her suspension was announced, so much so that she thought it was a mistake. At the same time, the Russian took responsibility for the situation, stating that even though she had enough reasons to blame others, she was not entirely without fault herself.

“For the first hour, I thought it was a mistake.” And then? “I said, how did I not know? How did my team not know? How did no one notify me? I started asking questions," Maria Sharapova said.

"I could have got pissed off with a lot of people, and that would have been fair for me, but it wouldn’t have changed anything. If there’s one person to get pissed at, for sure that would begin with myself,” she added.

