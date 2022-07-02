"Afternoon tea with Lady Olympia Ohanian" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian spends time with daughter in London

American tech entrepreneur and Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian is spending quality time with her four-year-old daughter Olympia Ohanian in London. They were in the city to cheer for Serena Williams at Wimbledon, who returned to tennis after a year-long layoff.

Ohanian took Olympia to Bridgerton at The Lanesborough for an afternoon tea session after asking his followers for recommendations. He then posted a photo of Olympia and himself on social media, where he can be seen pretending hard to be lost on the restaurant's menu, while she looks into the camera with a big smile.

"Afternoon tea with Lady @OlympiaOhanian - thx for the recommendations y'all. Got us in to the Bridgerton tea at The Lanesborough," Ohanion tweeted.

Ohanian often spends wonderful moments with Olympia and shares them with his followers on social media. A few days ago, he made pancakes for the little one and also trapped a crab in a box for her to play with.

Alexis Ohanian shows support to Serena Williams after her early exit form the 2022 Wimbledon

Serena Williams lost her first match at Wimbledon.

Serena Williams played her first singles match after sitting out for 364 days. The American, who had her sights set on the 24 the Grand Slam title, crashed out of the 2022 Wimbledon in her first-rount match against France's Harmony Tan. The World No. 115 beat seven-time Wimbledon winner 7-5, 1-6, 7-6(7) in three hours and 10 minutes.

Had Williams gone all the way to lifting her eighth grass-court Major title, she would have equalled Australia's Margaret Court for holding the highest number of Grand Slams. her husband Alexis Ohanian, who was present in the player's box, was quick to console her, calling her an inspiration.

"All heart. An inspiration for all of us. Not the outcome we wanted but we love you, S," Ohanian wrote.

At last year's Wimbledon Championships, Williams played in the first round against Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich when the American pulled her hamstring as she slipped. The injury forced her to retire mid-match. Williams limped off the court in tears as the spectators gave her a standing ovation.

Her name was missing from the tournament's entry list made public earlier in June this year. However, the 40-year-old took the tennis world by surprise when she announced her wildcard entry into the singles main draw at this year's Wimbledon Championships.

Her preparations started a week before the event kicked off at SW19. Williams partnered with World No. 2 Ons Jabeur to play doubles at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne. The pair even won their first couple of matches before an injury to Jabeur cut short their stint and they withdrew from the semifinals.

