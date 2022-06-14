Serena Williams' daughter and husband spend quality time together, courtesy of pancakes and a crab

Fans found themselves gushing over a couple of adorable videos shared by American tennis icon Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian. In both the videos, Alexis and their daughter Olympia Ohanian can be seen making the most of Sunday.

The first one features a crab who, according to Alexis, just walked into their house in the morning and was immediately trapped in a box. He then introduced the crab to Olympia, asking her if she wanted a new pet. An excited Olympia can be seen getting scared as the crab moves inside the box.

Ohanian: You want this new pet? It’s a crab.

Olympia: Yeah. Where did you get it? I'm scared.

Ohanian: Why are you scared? He's just saying hello. He's in the box, can't hurt you.

Olympia: I know but you can see those little tooth.

Ohanian: Don't put your finger in there or you're going to get a little bite.

Olympia: It's a pinch.

A second video soon appeared which showed Alexis trying to prepare a pancake for Olympia. Although the first one broke, the little one thanked her dad for his efforts which inspired Alexis to try once again.

"I refuse to watch the @f1 in Azerbaijan (💪🇦🇲) so we played Mario Kart this morning instead and Jr asked for Princess Peach! (I forgot to start the camera at the beginning) Version 1 didn't survive the flip, but she was so appreciative that I made a v2 that turned out much better. Moral of this story: your kid's hugs are powerful motivation," Alexis Ohanian wrote.

The only thing missing is Serena Williams herself being present in these videos.

Serena Williams thanks Gigi Hadid for matching outfits for Olympia and herself

Serena Williams with her daughter Olympia Ohanian.

American model Gigi Hadid recently sent a gift basket to Serena Williams, which included matching outfits for the 23-time Grand Slam champion and her daughter Olympia.

Williams hasn't stepped on to the court for almost a year. She played her last match against Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the first round of the 2021 WImbledon. A leg injury forced her to retire from the match even before the first set was completed.

Williams has withdrawn from this year's grasscourt Major. The seven-time Wimbledon champion's name did not appear on the initial entry list released by the tournament. Although fans hoped that she would enter as a wild card before the event started, Serena Williams quickly confirmed her non-participation.

