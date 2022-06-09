"It's so cute, thanks babe!" - Serena Williams on receiving matching outfits for her and daughter Olympia from Gigi Hadid

Serena Williams is making the most of her hiatus from tennis and is enjoying her extended break from the sport. The American's love for all things fashion and glamour is an open secret.

On Wednesday, Williams received a gift basket from supermodel Gigi Hadid, which included swimwear designed by her in collaboration with the brand Frankies. The tennis superstar was extremely happy to receive the gift, especially as it comprised of matching outfits for her and daughter Olympia.

"Gigi..I love you. Oh look, something for Olympia! It's so cute, thanks babe. So wait a minute, this is so cute, we get to match. And look, we have matching swimsuits. That one's for Olympia and this one's for me. I love matching, thanks Gigi," Williams wrote on Instagram.

Williams has previously posted quite a few pictures of herself twinning with her daughter.

With how happy Williams was after receiving the gift from Hadid, it's only a matter of time before she's flaunting those matching outfits with Olympia.

Serena Williams' ranking has taken a huge hit due to her prolonged absence from the tour

Serena Williams at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships

It has been almost a year since Serena Williams played her last professional match. The former World No. 1 made a tearful exit from last year's Wimbledon after getting injured midway through her first-round contest. She hasn't competed since then.

Williams' extended break has resulted in a steady slide down the rankings. She made the fourth round of the French Open last year, but with those points dropping off recently, her ranking took a huge hit. She has slipped 947 places in this week's WTA rankings and is currently ranked outside the top 1000, at 1,223, with just 10 points to her name.

With Wimbledon not awarding any ranking points this year, even if Williams were to compete in the tournament, she wouldn't be able to rise up the rankings. As such, she'll be unranked once the grasscourt Major concludes next month. The 23-time Grand Slam champion previously alluded to participating in Wimbledon, but her name wasn't featured on the recently released entry list for the tournament.

Of course, considering Williams' status as a legend of the sport, a wildcard is in the offing if she wishes to compete. With Wimbledon set to begin in a few weeks, all eyes will be on the American to see if she finally makes her long-awaited return to tennis.

