"I gotta play Wimbledon first"- Serena Williams teases comeback

Serena Williams has hinted that she could make a comeback at Wimbledon this year.

The American attended the Bitcoin conference in Miami along with NFL stars Odell Beckham Jr. and Aaron Rodgers. Williams shared a story on Instagram where she talked about how she and the latter were talking about their comeback. The 40-year-old hinted that she could return to action during Wimbledon.

"Alright so I am backstage at the Bitcoin conference in Miami with Aaron Rodgers here and we've been talking about my comeback, and he's been hyping me up, getting me ready for Wimbledon", Serena Williams said.

At this point, Rodgers looked a little surprised and said, "Wimbledon? What about the US Open?" To this, Serena responded by saying:

"Wimbledon's before the US Open, I have to play Wimbledon first. Exciting."

Rodgers then said:

"She's back."

At the Bitcoin conference, Williams also spoke about the importance of bitcoin and how much she is into cryptocurrency.

"After ten years, Bitcoin has had a long time to just kind of work," Williams said. "I really like it, I’m really into cryptocurrency … particularly bitcoin really stands out because it’s so unique and different.”

Serena Williams' last match till date came at Wimbledon

Serena Williams during her match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich at last year's Wimbledon

Serena Williams' last bit of participation on the tennis court came at Wimbledon last year. Seeded sixth, she was up against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the first round. With the score at 3-3 in the opening set, Williams was forced to retire due to a leg injury.

Sasnovich went on to reach the third round where she lost to former champion Angelique Kerber.

Last year's Wimbledon remains Serena's last appearance on a tennis court till date. Her prolonged inactivity from the WTA tour has resulted in her ranking dropping to 246th.

Tennis fans will no doubt be happy with Serena hinting at a comeback and that too at Wimbledon. She has won the Wimbledon singles title on seven occasions, the last of which came in 2016 with a victory over Angelique Kerber.

Williams reached the final in 2018 and 2019 but ended up losing to Kerber and Simona Halep respectively.

Provided the 40-year-old makes a comeback in England, it will be interesting to see how she fares in the tournament. Williams needs just one more Grand Slam title to equal Margaret Court's all-time record for the most number of major singles titles.

