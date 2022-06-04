Wimbledon 2022: Notable absentees on the entry list ft. Roger Federer, Leylah Fernandez, Serena Williams & more

Despite the WTA and ATP's joint decision to strip the 2022 Wimbledon Championships of ranking points in the wake of the tournament's ban on Russian and Belarussian players, virtually all top names feature on the recently-released entry lists.

World No.1 and defending champion Novak Djokovic is set to be the top men's seed, while Iga Swiatek will lead the women's field.

Fans will, however, miss out on watching some of the Championships' most famous winners this year. Here are the high-profile absentees from the entry list for the 2022 edition:

#5 Russian & Belarusian players

Daniil Medvedev at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

Wimbledon's ban on Russian and Belarusian players would see the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Aryna Sabalenka miss the 2022 edition of the tournament. Last year's semifinalist Karen Khachanov is also barred from participating.

The WTA have a total of eight Russian and two Belrausian players — including the likes of Daria Kasatkina and Aliaksandra Sasnovich — who, under normal circumstances, would have made the cut for the main draw.

Story continues below ad

On the ATP side, four Russians and Belarus' Illya Ivashka will remain absent.

#4 Leylah Fernandez

Leylah Fernandez sustained an injury at the French Open.

2020 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez recently announced an injury-induced three-week hiatus, which effectively rules her out of this year's Wimbledon Championships.

The youngster suffered a Grade 3 stress fracture to her right foot and is not expected to be back in action before the Citi Open in Washington, which starts on August 1.

#3 Venus Williams

Venus Williams has not played since August last year.

Story continues below ad

Venus Williams, who last played a competitive match in August 2021, hinted at an imminent comeback to the Tour in a social media interaction earlier this year.

And while many thought that Wimbledon — the tournament where the American has had her biggest results over the years — made for the perfect stage for her return, Williams has chosen not to submit her name for this year's entry list.

#2 Roger Federer

Roger Federer at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

Roger Federer, the seven-time Wimbledon men's singles champion, will also not feature in the 2022 edition of the tournament.

Story continues below ad

Federer's absence, however, will be less surprising for fans. Earlier this year, the 41-year-old had confirmed his participation in his home event, the Swiss Open, scheduled for October 24 and 30.

Federer underwent multiple knee surgeries at the end of last year and only recently resumed training. The Swiss player's decision to extend his break and allow his body more time to recover looks like a well calculated decision.

#1 Serena Williams

Serena Williams last played a competitive match at last year's Wimbledon.

Several tennis fans and experts expected Serena Williams to resume her quest for the elusive 24th Grand Slam title on the hallowed lawns of the All England Tennis Club. However, with Williams' name not featuring on the initial entry list, chances are that they will have to wait slightly longer for the same. She could, however, seek entry as a wildcard at a later date.

Williams sustained a foot injury during her opening match against Sasnovich at the Championships last year and has not played on the Tour since. Her plans for a comeback remain unclear.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far