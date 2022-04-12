"Rehab is rockinggggggg" - Roger Federer sends fans into frenzy with latest Instagram post

20-time Major champion and Swiss legend Roger Federer broke the internet on Monday with his latest Instagram post. Federer was seen training at the gym, but his caption, "Rehab is rockinggggggg," provided millions of fans with great hope about his comeback.

The 40-year-old has been out of action since July last year after aggravating his existing knee injury. He underwent a third surgery on his joint in August, after which he was seen briefly using crutches.

Despite his multiple setbacks in recent years, Federer has maintained that he is keen to make one last comeback to tennis. The eight-time Wimbledon champion, who will turn 41 this August, now looks on track for his planned comeback during the autumn.

Roger Federer posted a series of three images. Interestingly, the focus of his training in these photos appears to be entirely on his legs - which have been the source of his biggest physical concerns in recent years.

The Swiss maestro's calves are also beginning to take shape and grow in volume to what they were before he injured his legs. Curiously, Federer was photographed doing his exercises with a weight strapped to his thighs.

While Federer's latest post is terrific news for the player himself and his fans, it is pertinent to note that he is in the early stages of his path to a final comeback. The Swiss has made it clear that Wimbledon is a bit too soon for his return, meaning it could take fans another four or five months to see their favorite player back in action.

"Daiiii Rogeeerrrr… come back sooonnn" - Fabio Fognini and other top stars share special messages on Roger Federer's Instagram post

Roger Federer is extremely loved and respected by his peers on tour. Needless to say, many of them made their feelings known the moment the Swiss posted on Instagram.

Fabio Fognini, Belinda Bencic, Mackenzie McDonald, Andreas Seppi, Severin Luthi, and Bear Grylls were amongst the first to spur the Swiss on in his post.

"Daiiii Rogeeerrrr… come back sooonnn," wrote Fabio Fognini.

"Let’s go Roggg," wrote McDonald

"Forzaaa," wrote Seppi

Bear Grylls, who is Federer's close friend, wrote "NGU," which stands for 'never give up.' Bencic and Luthi went with emojis of their choice.

