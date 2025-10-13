Alexander Shevchenko vs Laslo Djere preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips | Almaty Open 2025

Match Details

Fixture: Alexander Shevchenko vs Laslo Djere

Date: October 14, 2025

Tournament: Almaty Open

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Almaty Arena, Almaty, Kazakhstan

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $1,055,255

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Alexander Shevchenko vs Laslo Djere preview

Alexander Shevchenko at the BNP Paribas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Home hope Alexander Shevchenko will square off against Laslo Djere in the first round of the Almaty Open 2025.

Shevchenko's Asian swing started on a promising note. He scored wins over Gael Monfils, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Taro Daniel before falling to top seed Lorenzo Musetti in the semifinals of the Chengdu Open. However, he failed to make an impact at the Shanghai Masters, going down to qualifier Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round.

Djere went on an injury hiatus following his first-round exit from the Swiss Open in July. He returned to action earlier this month at the Shanghai Masters and lost to eventual champion Valentin Vacherot in the first round. He then dropped down to the Challenger level to participate in the Jinan Open and fell at the opening hurdle once again.

Alexander Shevchenko vs Laslo Djere head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between the two, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Alexander Shevchenko vs Laslo Djere odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Shevchenko -150 +1.5 (-400)

Over 22.5 (-130)

Laslo Djere +115 -1.5 (+250)

Under 22.5 (-110)

(Odds via BetMGM)

Alexander Shevchenko vs Laslo Djere prediction

Laslo Djere at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

After registering the best result of his season at the Chengdu Open, it was back to square one for Shevchenko with a first-round exit from the Shanghai Masters. He has a 12-18 record this season, with a 6-9 record on hardcourts. He reached the quarterfinals of the Almaty Open a year ago.

Djere had lost his last three matches prior to his injury break. His losing streak has continued upon his return to the tour, losing both of his matches since his return in straight sets. All of his best results this year, including a title at the Chile Open, have come on clay. His match in Shanghai was his first on hardcourts at the ATP level this year.

Considering Djere is still nowhere close to his best following his injury hiatus, Shevchenko will be the favorite to win this contest despite his own inconsistent form. The former also hasn't gotten comfortable on hardcourts this year, further tipping the scales in the latter's favor.

Pick: Alexander Shevchenko to win in straight sets.

Alexander Shevchenko vs Laslo Djere betting tips

Tip 1: Alexander Shevchenko to win.

Tip 2: The match will have at least one tie-break.

Tip 3: The match will have at least 22 games.

