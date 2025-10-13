"I had a side eye to Roger Federer" - Shanghai champ Valentin Vacherot opens up about playing in front of Swiss days after beating Novak Djokovic

On Sunday, October 12, Valentin Vacherot clinched the Shanghai Masters title after defeating Arthur Rinderknech. Watching the Monegasque makes history was none other than Roger Federer, and the 26-year-old recently opened up about what it meant for him to have the Swiss legend in the audience as he played just days after beating Novak Djokovic.

Vacherot has enjoyed an incredible week in Shanghai. The tennis star entered the tournament ranked 204 in the world and pulled off upset after upset to enter the finals. In the summit clash, he went up against Rinderknech, his own cousin, emerging victorious after a gruelling three-set battle.

Watching Valentin Vacherot script history as the lowest ranked player ever to win a ATP Masters 1000 event was Roger Federer. After the finals, Vacherot opened up about what it meant for him to have the 20-time Grand Slam champion in the audience, saying in a post-match conference,

“I mean, I'm not going to lie, after winning or losing some points I had a little side eye to him, to see how he was reacting to some of the shots. It was amazing to have him out there. Whenever they were putting him on the screen I think it was making more noise than after some of the great points we played. That's how amazing and great he is to the sport, and still now having stopped tennis for four, five years, I think. Yeah, I got to play Novak yesterday. I got to meet Roger today. I mean, even outside tennis, it's just a crazy week for me.”

Roger Federer is vastly considered to be one of the greatest tennis players to have ever graced the sport. In his time on the courts, the Swiss star won a total of 28 ATP Masters 1000 titles.

Valentin Vacherot reveals what's next for him after his Shanghai Masters triumph

Vacherot at the 2025 Shanghai Rolex Masters (Image Source: Getty )

Valentin Vacherot kicked off his time at the Shanghai Masters in the qualification rounds, clinching wins over Nishesh Basavareddy and Liam Draxl. He then claimed his first big upset of the event when he outdid Alexander Bublik in the main draw in his round of 64 encounter.

From there, he went on to defeat Tomas Machac and Tallon Griekskoor. For his quarterfinals and semifinals matches, the Monegasque outshined Holger Rune and Novak Djokovic, before beating Arthur Rinderknech in the finals.

After this incredible run in Shanghai, Vacherot recently revealed what's next for him, saying in a press conference,

“Next for me is, first of all, to just go home, see my family, see my friends, and celebrate all that with everyone. Then the season is not over. There's still a few weeks to play, so I will see where I will play.”

Valentin Vacherot entered the Shanghai Masters ranked 204 in the ATP Tour. He leaves the tournament as the World No.40 and fans will be curious to see if he can maintain this level of performance in upcoming events.

