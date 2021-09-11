Alexander Zverev after SF loss to Novak Djokovic: "If you look at the stats and pure game, he's the greatest of all time"

Alexander Zverev produced a commendable performance against World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the 2021 US Open semifinals on Friday. The German became the first man to take the Serb to five sets in New York this year, but eventually came up short, losing 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

If Djokovic beats Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's final, he will become the first man since Rod Laver (1969) to complete the Calendar Slam. Djokovic will also move ahead of rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the Grand Slam race, with the trio currently tied on 20 Majors apiece.

When asked about Djokovic's history-making bid during his post-match press conference, Alexander Zverev pointed out that the 34-year-old's feats are "great for the sport."

"Yeah, I mean, I think it's great for the sport," Zverev said. "Nobody thought anybody will do it again, what Rod Laver did. To see him have the chance on Sunday, I do believe that he will do it is great. He's breaking every single record that there is."

Zverev asserted that Novak Djokovic is the undisputed GOAT from a statistical standpoint, considering he holds almost all the important tennis records.

"If you look at the stats, if you look the pure game of tennis action, he's the greatest of all time," Zverev continued. "Nobody is there with him, because most weeks world No. 1, most Masters 1000s titles, most likely going to be the most Grand Slams at the end of the day. And he has the chance of winning all four in the same year. How do you compete with that?"

Novak Djokovic not only holds the edge over his opponents in terms of his technical ability, but also when it comes to the mental side of things.

When asked to elaborate on the World No. 1's mental prowess, Zverev pointed out that Djokovic has conditioned himself to play his best tennis at the crunch moments.

"Yeah, he plays the best tennis when he needs to, which a lot of players don't," the German said. "That's why he's the world No. 1. He comes up with the best tennis when he needs to."

Zverev and Djokovic played a 53-shot rally in the third set when the German was facing set points while serving at 4-5. The Olympic champion eventually won that point with a forehand winner but went on to lose the next point and the set in the process.

The 24-year-old used that as an example to highlight how Djokovic makes his opponents earn every point.

"We play 55-shot rallies," Zverev said. "The only way for me to win that rally is to hit a forehand winner. That says it all, on a set point."

According to Zverev, that is what makes Novak Djokovic the greatest of all time.

"Yeah, I mean, look, there is a reason why he's won 20 Grand Slams," Zverev continued. "There's a reason why he's spent the most weeks at world No. 1. There's a lot of reasons for that. I think mentally he's the best player to ever play the game. Mentally in the most important moments I would rather play against anybody else but him."

Novak Djokovic is No. 1 for a reason, and he showed that tonight: Alexander Zverev

Novak Djokovic after his win over Alexander Zverev

During the press conference, Alexander Zverev expressed his disappointment at failing to bring his A-game to the fore in the deciding set. But the German conceded that both players gave it their all on the night, with the match decided by small margins.

"It was a great battle," Alexander Zverev said. "Kind of a little bit disappointed with the start of the fifth set. To be honest, apart from that, it was a good match. I think we both left it all out there."

Djokovic started the fifth set strongly and earned an early break to race to a 3-0 lead. Zverev then faced another break point when serving in the fourth game. The German set up the point brilliantly but ended up shanking a straightforward smash, giving the Serb another break and firm control of the contest.

During the press conference, Zverev lamented the fact that he conceded a second break of serve so cheaply, but in the same breath asserted that Djokovic had done more than enough to end up victorious.

"Yeah, I mean, the second break in the fifth set was so ridiculously unlucky that it sometimes happen," Zverev added. "But he's No. 1 in the world for a reason and he showed that tonight."

