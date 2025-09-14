All 8 countries through to Davis Cup Finals 2025 ft. Jannik Sinner-led Italy, Alexander Zverev-led Germany

Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev will lead their respective sides at the 2025 Davis Cup. Italy will play host to the tournament set to be played in November. Germany, meanwhile, punched their ticket to the Final after a win in the qualifiers.

A shock upset meant that US will be missing from the line-up, but there’s still plenty to look forward to. With the Final field now settled, let’s take a look at how the tournament is shaping up:

Jannik Sinner-led Italy (Defending Davis Cup champions)

Jannik Sinner and his team with the 2024 Davis Cup trophy. (Source: Getty)

Italy has qualified for the 2025 Davis Cup Final as the host nation. The defending champions will be looking to defend the crown that the lifted by beating Netherlands in the final 12 months ago.

Last year’s squad included Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Musetti, Matteo Berrettini, Andrea Vavassori and Simone Bolelli.

Alexander Zverev-led Germany

Justin Engel at the Japan v Germany 2025 Davis Cup final. (Source: Getty)

In Alexander Zverev’s absence, the onus to lead Germany into the Davis Cup Final fell on the shoulders of Jan-Lennard Struff and Yannick Hanfmann.

The seasoned campaigners came through with wins in their opening singles matches, beating Yoshihito Nishioka and Shintaro Mochizuki, respectively. Germany also got the doubles win to seal the tie. After Germany won the first reverse singles, the tie was awarded to them with a score of 4-0.

Francisco Cerundolo-led Argentina

Francisco Cerundolo and his team at the Netherlands v Argentina 2025 Davis Cup tie. (Source: Getty)

Francisco Cerundolo and Tomas Martín Etcheverry got Argentina off to a quick start after notching up singles wins. The came through in straight sets against Netherlands’ Jesper de Jong and Botic van de Zandschulp, respectively.

A doubles win sealed the tie for Argentina and Netherlands had to settle with the consolation win in the reverse singles. The second reverse singles encounter was not played and Argentina was awarded the tie 3-1.

Zizou Bergs-led Belgium

Zizou Bergs at the Australia v Belgium 2025 Davis Cup tie. (Source: Getty)

Zizou Borges went 1-1 in the tie between Belgium and Australia. The hero of the tie, however, was Raphael Collignon, who won both his singles matches.

The Belgian was a winner in three against the much-higher ranked Alex De Minaur and Aleksander Vukic. The doubles win gave Australia a point but it was not enough as the side went down 3-2.

Lukas Neumayer-led Austria

Lukas Neumayer at the Hungary v Austria 2025 Davis Cup tie. (Source: Getty)

Jurij Rodionov led Austria from the front, winning his opener against Fabian Marozsan. He would come back to win the reverse singles against Marco Fucsovics to seal the tie.

Beside those two encounters, Austria also won the other reverse singles. Hungary won a singles and a doubles tie for a final score of 3-2 in favor of their opponents.

Jiri Lehecka-led Czechia

Jiri Lehecka at the USA v Czechia 2025 Davis Cup Qualifiers tie. (Source: Getty)

The Jiri Lehecka-led Czechia delivered the biggest upset of the tournament so far, taking out 32-time former Davis Cup champions USA in an exciting tie.

Lehecka got his side to a strong start, beating Frances Tiafoe. He would return to upset Taylor Fritz in the second singles. Jakub Mensik beat Tiafoe in a winner-takes-all decider to seal the tie 3-2.

Pablo Carreno Busta-led Spain

Pablo Carreno Busta at the Spain v Denmark 2025 Davis Cup tie. (Source: Getty)

Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta did not get off to an ideal start against Denmark, losing his first singles to Holger Rune. Jaume Munar lost the second singles but steadied the ship for Spain by winning in doubles with Pedro Martinez.

Martinez and Carreno Busta then completed the comeback for their side, taking the remaining two singles after beating Rune and Elmer Moller.

Arthur Rinderknech-led France

Arthur Rinderknech at he Croatia v France 2025 Davis Cup tie. (Source: Getty)

Arthur Rinderknech and Corentin Moutet got France up and running with opening singles wins. They beat Marin Cilic and Dino Prizmic in their respective matches.

Croatia came back to take the doubles rubber, but the comeback bid was quickly snuffed out after Moutet beat Cilic in the first reverse singles. The last match not played as France came through 3-1.

