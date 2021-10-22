All aboard the Federer Express: New tram named after Roger Federer launched in Basel 

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer has been honored in Basel, the city of his birth, with the launch of a new tram named "The Federer Express". The tram is adorned with pictures representing iconic moments from the Swiss' decorated career.

Inside the tram, people can learn important facts about the Swiss' career, while some of the seats have been designed to look like benches on a tennis court.

During the inauguration, Federer said it would be a "great honor" to see the tram run through the city of Basel.

"The project was very important to me. That is why it is a great honor for me to be able to see the tram on the streets of Basel in the future,“ he said.

Earlier this year, the 40-year-old became the Tourism Ambassador for Switzerland. He also collaborated with American actor Robert Di Niro for a commercial on Swiss tourism.

Federer also recently spoke about his love for Switzerland, saying it was the country he missed the most when he was traveling.

"I have been all over the world. My favourite place has always remained Switzerland. It's the country I miss the most when I'm traveling," Federer said.

Federer even joked about the Swiss' love for benches.

"Do you know why I play tennis? Because you can often sit on benches. No, I'm just kidding but we Swiss just love to sit on our benches," he said. "When I'm sitting on a bench during a match, it reminds me of Switzerland."

Roger Federer's road to recovery post surgery

Roger Federer at the famed Centre Court on Day Nine: The Championships - Wimbledon 2021

Roger Federer was last seen in action at Wimbledon, where he was defeated by Polish player Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals. The Swiss, who recently dropped out of the Top 10 for the first time since 2017, has played only 13 matches this year, recording nine wins and four losses.

Federer recently underwent a third surgery on his knee, sidelining him for the rest of the season. He was spotted walking with the aid of crutches during the early days of his recovery, including at the Laver Cup in Boston, where he made an appearance to support Team Europe.

However, since then, the former World No. 1 has been spotted moving without the help of crutches, which is undoubtedly a positive sign on his road to recovery.

During his sabbatical, Federer was spotted attending fashion shows, concerts and even a wedding.

The Swiss has been vocal about wanting to make a return to tennis as soon as possible, whilst emphasizing the need to look after his body.

"Of course, I wish to be back on a tennis court as soon as possible, but I have to be patient. I'm in a good place now. I got to take it step by step," he said.

The Swiss will be hoping to return to full fitness in time for next year's Australian Open.

