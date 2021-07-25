Amel Tuka says Novak Djokovic is a "good and honest man", claims Serb showed "modesty and humanity" when they met at Olympic Village

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic launched his bid for his first Olympic gold medal in style, routing Bolivia's Hugo Dellien 6-2, 6-2 to reach the second round in Tokyo. The Serb, who will next face Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff, is the overwhelming favorite to take home the men's singles gold at Tokyo 2020.

Djokovic has looked in imperious form since the beginning of 2021, winning the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon. With his win at the All England Club, Djokovic moved level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 Grand Slam titles.

The Serb is looking to bag an elusive Career Golden Slam this season, i.e. winning all four Majors and Olympic gold in the same year, an incredible feat that has never been achieved by any other male player.

Djokovic's dominance on the court and his generosity and supportive nature off it have made him a global icon revered by athletes and the general public all over the world.

So it is no surprise that he has been the center of attraction at the Olympic Village, with scores of athletes, including Venezuela's Antonio Diaz (Karate), Belgium's Nina Derwael (Gymnastics), and India's Ankita Raina (Tennis) approaching him for pictures.

Bosnian middle-distance runner Amel Tuka also had the good fortune of running into Djokovic at the Olympic Village and the 30-year-old highlighted just how much the Serb is respected by his fellow athletes.

"I'm going to the Olympic Village and I'm carrying food to my colleagues from the national team when I hear someone say: So where were you?! I get who it will be, and when I turn around there's Novak Djokovic," Tuka wrote on Facebook. "With every gesture and sentence, he showed his modesty and humanity."

Tuka proceeded to lavish praise on the 20-time Major winner, describing the Serb as a "good friend and an "honest man."

"Nole is a man, athlete, humanitarian. He is our friend, a good and honest man. We will see each other again in Visoko, Sarajevo or Zenica," Tuka wrote.

Novak Djokovic wished all our competitors best of luck: Amel Tuka

Amel Tuka and Team Bosnia & Herzegovina at the Opening Ceremony in Tokyo

Tuka added that Djokovic wished the entire Bosnian contingent the best of luck for their exploits in Tokyo. The Bosnian also revealed he congratulated Djokovic for winning Wimbledon , before asserting that everyone in the Bosnian team was rooting for the World No. 1 in Tokyo.

"He wished all our competitors luck, and I took the opportunity to congratulate him once again on winning Wimbledon and to tell him that we are all cheering for him at the Olympic tournament as well," Tuka added.

Edited by Arvind Sriram