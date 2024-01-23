"Americans accepted equality on different levels earlier than Europe" - When Chris Evert slammed Novak Djokovic for controversial equal pay remarks

Chris Evert once didn't hold back in expressing her disapproval of Novak Djokovic's views on equal pay in tennis.

Djokovic stirred controversy by suggesting that male tennis players deserve to get paid more than their female counterparts since they bring in higher viewership. His remarks came following his title win at the 2016 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

"They (women) fought for what they deserve and they got it. On the other hand I think that our men's tennis world, ATP world, should fight for more because the stats are showing that we have much more spectators on the men's tennis matches," Djokovic told the press.

"I think that's one of the reasons why maybe we should get awarded more. Women should fight for what they think they deserve and we should fight for what we think we deserve," he added.

The Serb's comments didn't sit well with several prominent figures in tennis, including Andy Murray, Chris Evert and Billie Jean King. Evert, speaking to the media that same year, claimed that American men accepted gender equality earlier than the Europeans.

"I think a lot of the comments are cultural, too. I doubt you hear that as much from the American men's tennis players and I'm sort of applauding the Americans for that," Evert said.

"I think the Europeans later on took a cue from the Americans and I think Americans accepted equality on a lot of different levels earlier than Europe did," she added.

Later on, Djokovic took the initiative to have discussions with King and Evert during the 2016 Miami Open to clarify his views. The 24-time Grand Slam champion also reached out to Murray, Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki to ensure there were no lingering hard feelings.

Novak Djokovic: "This was never meant to be made into a fight between genders and differences in pay"

Novak Djokovic pictured with his 2016 Miami Open trophy

After his comments on equal pay in tennis triggered controversy in 2016, Novak Djokovic quickly took to his Facebook account, claiming that it was all a misunderstanding and that he meant something entirely different.

"Tennis helped me so much in my life and being where I am today, I felt the need to speak about the fairer and better distribution of funds across the board - this was meant for both men and women," the Serb wrote (via Daily Mail).

"We all have to fight for what we deserve. This was never meant to be made into a fight between genders and differences in pay, but in the way all players are rewarded for their play and effort," he added.

The World No. 1 also issued an apology to those who interpreted his comments in a way he didn't intend, expressing regret for any hurt caused.

"This was my view all along and I want to apologize to anyone who has taken this the wrong way," Djokovic wrote.

