An open letter to Rafael Nadal from a Roger Federer fan

Dear Rafael Nadal,

Currently, I find myself on an emotional rollercoaster. For a significant part of the last two decades, I have cheered your every loss. As a die-hard Roger Federer fan, I was always happy when you lost or missed a tournament because it meant you were missing an opportunity to challenge his status as the GOAT.

For as long as I remember watching tennis, I have been amazed by Federer. His accuracy, simplicity, and elegance on-court always left me teary-eyed and in awe. It felt like all the stars were aligned when Federer won his first major at Wimbledon, defeating Mark Philippoussis and solidifying his position at the top. A journey towards greatness that started with defeating Pete Sampras at Wimbledon has come to a complete circle after his first Grand Slam title there.

So even when you arrived in 2005, I was not bothered by your championship-winning run at Roland-Garros. After all, you were a rookie compared to Federer in 2005, and clay was never his favorite surface.

However, you and Federer soon became major rivals. Your presence, especially in clay-court tournaments, started to worry me. Federer achieving his Career Grand Slam started to seem like a distant possibility when Federer lost in straight sets 6-1, 6-3, 6-0 in the 2008 Roland Garros final.

To add salt to the fresh wounds of Roland Garros, you finally managed to breach the Wimbledon fortress in 2008. The match will go down in the history of tennis as one of the greatest Grand Slam finals ever played. I was heartbroken when Federer's forehand struck the net and you lifted the Championship Trophy.

It was a mammoth effort from you to win at Wimbledon, but it felt like a betrayal to a naive Federer fan like me. When you defeated Federer again at the 2009 Australian Open, and he could not control his emotions during the presentation ceremony, I felt the same emotions in my heart.

It took me eight Grand Slam matches and four years since 2005 to finally appreciate your magnificent journey in tennis.

I was certain that Federer would have to be a champion at Roland Garros at least once to cement his legacy in this sport. And for that, I will be forever grateful to Robin Soderling. His fourth-round victory over you gave my idol his shot at redemption, and he grabbed it with both hands.

You achieved a career in Grand Slam in 2010 and soon returned to be the undisputed run at Roland Garros. You even defeated Federer in all three Grand Slam matches (2 Australian Open, 1 Roland Garros) since 2010.

But in the same period, there was a paradigm shift in tennis. Both you and Federer were challenged by Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray's growing dominance and new Grand Slam winners like Stan Wawrinka and Marin Cilic. Their success indicated the emergence of new champions in tennis, and the unparalleled dominance of the Federer-Nadal rivalry started to fade away.

"Keep Playing Rafa; Tennis Needs you" - Roger Federer's heartwarming message to Rafael Nadal

So when both of you returned to the Australian Open in 2017, I was not entirely sure whom to root for anymore. From 2004 to 2015, you and Federer have played at least one match against each other every year. That streak was broken in 2016. So when you both reached the finals, fans were witnessing a long-awaited encounter. Although my heart was secretly rooting for Federer, I was just grateful to watch my two favorite players compete for yet another Grand Slam title.

When you broke Federer in the fifth set, I was at the edge of my seat. I was confident that it would take a monumental effort from him to defeat you, and when he did, I could not control my emotions. But I also felt sympathy and great respect towards your Australian Open journey. Federer delivered an emotional speech at the presentation ceremony.

"I would like to congratulate Rafa on an amazing comeback. I would have been happy to lose, too. To be honest, (my) comeback was perfect as it was. Tennis is a tough sport. There are no draws, but if there were going to be one, I would have been delighted to accept a draw tonight and share it with Rafa," he said.

A Roger Federer fan begins to support Rafael Nadal as well

When the 2017 ATP season ended, I was overjoyed to see the Grand Slam titles split evenly between you and Federer. He won the Australian Open and Wimbledon, and you won at Roland Garros and the US Open.

Mahesh Bhupathi @Maheshbhupathi Rog and Rafa sweeping the majors, two of the greatest ambassadors of our sport, surely the GOAT discussions must be put on hold for now :)? Rog and Rafa sweeping the majors, two of the greatest ambassadors of our sport, surely the GOAT discussions must be put on hold for now :)?🐐

I was even more delighted when you aced Djokovic at the 2020 Roland Garros to win your 20th Grand Slam. Two of my favorite players in tennis were tied at the same number of Grand Slam wins.

You can imagine my heartbreak when I watched the 2021 semifinal match against Djokovic, where he dominated the game on your favorite surface. I was not upset because you lost to Djokovic; I was upset because you lost at Roland Garros.

My heart sank in agony when you announced a season-ending injury, and photos of you with an injured foot surfaced on social media.

So when you returned to the tour this year, I, like many other tennis fans, was skeptical about your chances at the Australian Open. Your draw was tough, and you played long matches to reach the final.

My hopes of watching you win again at the Rod Laver Arena started to fade when Medvedev took early control of the match. At 2-3 0-40 in the third set, I almost closed my eyes as I could not watch the inevitable unfold.

However, your determination, grit, and fighting spirit showed why you are the greatest. Your win at the Australian Open is not just about a record-breaking journey; it is a story of inspiration and determination for everyone who follows the sport. You might have overtaken Federer in the tally with your win, but as a "Fedal fan," I am delighted with your achievement.

Federer's congratulatory message to you on your record-breaking history touched the hearts of many fans across the globe, including mine.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg



#AusOpen Roger Federer gracious as Rafael Nadal passes him in the Grand Slam count for the first time in their careers. Roger Federer gracious as Rafael Nadal passes him in the Grand Slam count for the first time in their careers.#AusOpen https://t.co/6GF89UHEDT

The simplicity with which you and Federer share this glory and the same emotions as each other's success makes both of you legends.

What started as an on-court rivalry in 2005 has grown into a friendship that transcends championships titles, and records. The legacy you are leaving behind will perhaps be unmatched by anyone else playing this sport.

With sincere gratitude,

A Roger Federer Fan

