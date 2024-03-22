John McEnroe resigned as Davis Cup captain of the United States in 2000 following their exit from the tournament that year.

The Americans reached the semifinals of the 2000 Davis Cup edging past the Czech Republic 3-2 in the quarterfinals. However, they were thrashed 5-0 by eventual champions Spain in the final four.

The United States were without their two star players Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi. They had a team that comprised Todd Martin, Vince Spadea, Jan-Michael Gambill and Chris Woodruff.

John McEnroe said that he was unhappy to not have a greater impact as USA captain.

"I was disappointed that I was unable to have a greater impact as captain of the team," the then-41-year-old said via the New York Times.

McEnroe also spoke about the absence of star players from the United States such as Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi, Michael Chang and Jim Courier, who retired from tennis that year.

''What can I tell you? That's Davis Cup right now. Andre wasn't here. Pete's not here. Michael Chang doesn't want to play. Jim Courier retired. I'm totally spent," John McEnroe said.

John McEnroe won five Davis Cup titles as a player

John McEnroe at the Laver Cup 2023

John McEnroe had an impressive Davis Cup career as a player, winning five titles. The first of these came in 1978 when he won the doubles tie in the final against Chile, with USA triumphing 3-2.

The Americans successfully defended their title in 1979, when John McEnroe won three matches each in both singles and doubles. This included winning his singles and doubles fixtures in the 5-0 win over Italy in the final. McEnroe's third Davis Cup title came in 1981, where he played an instrumental role in the final against Argentina.

He won his singles matches against Guillermo Vilas and Jose Luis Clerc while winning his doubles tie against both partnering Peter Fleming. McEnroe played another crucial role in the United States' victory at the 1982 Davis Cup, winning three matches in the final against France.

John McEnroe's final Davis Cup title came ten years after this victory in 1992, when the United States faced Switzerland. The scores were tied at 1-1 when McEnroe and Sampras faced Marc Rosset and Jakob Hlasek. The American pair found themselves two sets down but made a stellar comeback to win 6-7(5), 6-7(7), 7-5, 6-1, 6-2. Team USA eventually beat Switzerland 3-1 in the title clash.

