"Andre Agassi rolled up with his dad in a huge green Cadillac worthy of a mobster" - When Pete Sampras recalled his first match against his rival

Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras established one of the greatest rivalries in tennis history, locking horns in 34 tour-level encounters.

However, their first-ever meeting occurred well before their professional success, as they faced off as youngsters in a twelve-and-under junior tournament in California.

The American wrote about the encounter in his book, Pete Sampras: A Champion's Mind. He shared that while the outcome of the match eluded both their memories, he retained a vivid and lasting impression of Andre Agassi from that early meeting.

"The first time we played was on a hard court in a twelve-and-under junior tournament in Northridge, California. Neither of us can remember who won that tournament in Northridge, California. Neither of us can remember who won that match, but I still have a strong visual memory of Andre," he said.

Sampras was struck by Agassi's memorable entrance alongside his father Emmanuel "Mike" Agassi, as they arrived in a grand green Cadillac, a fitting nod to their Las Vegas background. The American observed that even as a young age, Agassi projected a "rock star" image and possessed a formidable forehand as well as impressive on-court agility.

"He rolled up with his dad, Mike, in a huge green Cadillac worthy of a mobster. It was fitting, because the Agassis lived in Las Vegas and Mike worked as a pit boss in Caesar’s Palace. Way back then, Andre already had this junior rock star thing going. He was skinny as a rail, but so was I. He already had that big forehand and those quick, happy feet," he added.

Sampras also recalled that he advanced in the tournament by default after Agassi and his father unexpectedly left before their scheduled second match.

"Andre and I were supposed to meet at another junior event. In juniors, you often have to play two matches on the same day, and both of us had won our morning match. But for some reason, Andre and Mike disappeared—just up and left the site, enabling me to advance by default," he said.

Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras locked horns in five Grand Slam finals

Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras

Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras locked horns in 34 tour-level encounters, including five Grand Slam finals. Sampras emerged with a 20-14 lead in their head-to-head record, as well as a 4-1 advantage in Major finals.

Their first Major title clash took place at the 1990 US Open, with Sampras clinching his maiden Grand Slam title after securing a dominant 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 victory.

Agassi triumphed in their second Grand Slam final, defeating Sampras 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(6), 6-4 at the 1995 Australian Open. That same year, Sampras avenged his defeat in the US Open final, winning 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5.

Their summit clash at the 1999 Wimbledon Championships saw the 14-time Grand Slam champion claim a 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 victory. Sampras also won their last-ever meeting in the 2002 US Open final, defeating Andre Agassi 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi