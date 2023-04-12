Andre Agassi's son Jaden Agassi revisits his father's 1995 dominant summer

Andre Agassi's son Jaden Agassi recently took a trip down memory lane to revisit his father's dominant summer of 1995.

In 1995, Agassi was at the pinnacle of his career. He had already secured a victory at the 1994 U.S. Open and had just defeated his long-time rival Pete Sampras in the 1995 Australian Open final, earning him the coveted World No. 1 ranking. However, Agassi's success was short-lived as he suffered losses at both the French Open and Wimbledon Open.

Determined to regain his momentum, Andre Agassi worked tirelessly with his coach Brad Gilbert to launch a strong comeback. His hard work paid off as he went on to win an impressive four titles in just five weeks, with an incredible 20 straight wins leading up to the U.S. Open.

Agassi's son Jaden recently took to social media to share a nostalgic image of his father from the 1995 season.

"I refer to that summer as a summer of revenge" - When Andre Agassi opened up on the impact Boris Becker's insult had on him

Andre Agassi once revealed how Boris Becker's insult impacted him after their 1995 Wimbledon semifinal match. Agassi was the World No. 1 and the favorite to win the match. However, the German put in a spectacular effort and took the match away from Agassi, only to lose the final to Pete Sampras.

Following the match, Becker hurled insults at the former World No.1, accusing him of being elitist and receiving preferential treatment from tournament directors. Additionally, he claimed that Agassi lacked the ability to secure a victory on a windy outdoor court.

In "Open: The Andre Agassi Interview," Agassi recalled the entire feud with Becker, saying it left a "real mark" on him.

"One of the ways came at Wimbledon in 1995 when I lost to Boris Becker and afterwards he went in the press room and talked about what people really think of me, says players don't like him. He's made all these personal kind of comments and it left a real mark on me," Agassi said.

Andre Agassi referred to that particular summer as the "Summer of Revenge." However, he admitted that he did not relish the motivation that drove him to advance further into the US Open, where he made the finals after beating Becker in the semis. However, he went down in the final to Sampras.

"I refer to that summer as a summer of revenge and as I worked through that summer I'm beating everybody and beating everybody all the while not liking and not respecting myself for the motivation I was actually using. I get to the semifinals of US Open play Becker again we have this you know heated grudge match that is I think a kind of a well told story ,and I get to the finals against Pete and I had nothing left and I went 26 only to lose the Pete," Agassi said.

