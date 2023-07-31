"Andre Agassi seems to think that there are some of those in me"- When the American's ex-wife Brooke Shields commented on 'having his tennis genes'

When Andre Agassi won his maiden US Open title in 1994, his girlfriend at the time Brooke Shields was present in New York

The American entered the tournament unseeded and beat Robert Eriksson, Guy Forget, 12th seed Wayne Ferreira, sixth seed Michael Chang, 13th seed Thomas Muster, and ninth seed Todd Martin before triumphing 6-1, 7-6(5), 7-5 over fourth seed Michael Stich in the final.

Brooke Shields, who was dating Andre Agassi at the time, spoke after the match and was asked if she had any of her then-boyfriend's "tennis genes." The actress responded by stating that she avoided tennis for a long time because of family pressure but had been playing more and more since meeting Agassi.

"You know, it is strange, I have avoided tennis for a long time because there was pressure, there was a great deal of pressure for me to play tennis. My dad played tennis. And it wasn't until my little sister came along that she sort of took away some of that pressure for me. And recently I have been playing more tennis and I have a pretty good coach now," Brooke Shields said.

Shields added that Agassi thought she had some of his tennis genes.

"Andre seems to think that there are some of those genes in me, and he promises it's not because of bias," the actress said.

Agassi and Shields married in 1997 and divorced in 1999. That year, he started dating Steffi Graf, and the two got married in 2001. They have been together ever since and have two children.

Andre Agassi won 60 singles titles throughout his career

Andre Agassi at the 2018 Australian Open

Andre Agassi enjoyed an illustrious career, during which, he won a total of 60 singles titles, including eight Grand Slams.

The American's most successful Major was the Australian Open where he won four times — in 1994, 2000, 2001, and 2003. He won the French Open in 1999, Wimbledon in 1992, and US Open in 1994 and 1999.

Apart from his Grand Slam triumphs, Agassi won the year-end championships in 1990 and 17 Masters 1000 titles. He also won the Olympic singles gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. Agassi was a part of the USA's Davis Cup-winning teams in 1990, 1992, and 1995.

He retired from tennis in 2006 after the US Open, where he reached the third round before losing to Benjamin Becker.

