Andre Agassi's former coach Brad Gilbert once said that the American was anything but like Jimmy Connors after his US Open triumph in 1999.

Agassi entered the tournament as the second seed and dropped just two sets en route to the final. He triumphed 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-2 over Todd Martin to win his second New York Major title and fifth Grand Slam overall.

Brad Gilbert, who was Agassi's coach at the time, spoke to the media after the championship match and was asked about John McEnroe wanting the then-29-year-old to be more in touch with the public and to get them more excited.

Gilbert responded by saying that Agassi was "businesslike" and was nothing like Jimmy Connors, who was known to be someone who often got the crowd involved, before adding that the eight-time Grand Slam champion won and lost with dignity.

"I mean, it wasn't like in Paris, where the crowd was totally decisively for him," Gilbert said. "He was playing another American. I think, regardless of his personality, whatever it is, Andre [Agassi] measures himself about his game. He was all businesslike out there."

"Andre in no way, shape or form is a Jimmy Connors. His game and his emotions and the way he speaks for himself out there, you know, he loses with dignity, he wins with dignity," the veteran coach added.

Agassi wrapped up the 1999 season as the World No. 1 and secured two Grand Slam victories at the French Open and US Open.

Andre Agassi completed the Career Grand Slam in 1999

Andre Agassi

Andre Agassi is among the few players to win the Career Grand Slam, which is winning all four Majors.

His first Major came at the 1992 Wimbledon Championships when he defeated Goran Ivanisevic in the final in five sets. This was his only title at the grass-court Major. He won two titles at the US Open, in 1994 and 1999, beating Michael Stich and Todd Martin, respectively.

The Australian Open is Agassi's most successful Grand Slam, as the American has won it four times (in 1995, 2000, 2001 and 2003). His only French Open title came in 1999 when he defeated Andriy Medvedev in the final. Besides that, Agassi also won an Olympic gold in Atlanta in 1996 by defeating Spain's Sergi Bruguera in the final.

Moreover, the American won 60 singles titles throughout his career and sat atop the ATP Rankings for a total of 101 weeks.

