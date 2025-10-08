Andre Ilagan vs Benjamin Hassan preview, head-to-head, prediction and betting tips | Fairfield Challenger 2025

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (1) Benjamin Hassan vs Andre Ilagan

Date: October 8, 2025

Tournament: Grossman-Kennedy / LWH Solano Challenger 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Fairfield, USA

Category: ATP 50 Challenger

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $60,000

Live Telecast: USA - Challenger TV

Andre Ilagan vs Benjamin Hassan preview

Benjamin Hassan looking to win his 1st Challenger title this week | Image Source: Getty

Top-seeded Benjamin Hassan will face USA's Andre Ilagan in the second round of the 2025 Fairfield Challenger on Wednesday (October 8).

Ad

Trending

Before last week's Las Vegas Open, World No. 187 Hassan had dropped seven of his previous nine matches at the ATP Challenger. tour qualifying, and Davis Cup level. However, the Lebanese is back in form if his semifinal result in Las Vegas is anything to go by.

Having received top seeding in Fairfield this week, the 30-year-old beat Belgium's Tibo Colson 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 in his tournament opener in one hour and 36 minutes to advance to the second round. His next opponent at the 50-level event will be World No. 396 Ilagan, who also reached the last-four in Las Vegas.

Ad

The American turned pro in 2023 after his college tennis stint with the University of Hawaii. Since then, the 24-year-old has achieved a career-high ATP singles ranking of 356 and recorded three tournaments where he made it to at least the quarterfinals. Earlier on Tuesday, he overcame USA's Kaylun Bigun 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the first round of this week's Fairfield Challenger.

Andre Ilagan vs Benjamin Hassan head-to-head

Ilagan and Hassan have never met on either the ATP Tour or the Challenger circuit so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Ad

Andre Ilagan vs Benjamin Hassan odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Benjamin Hassan Andre Ilagan

Ad

Odds will be updated once available.

Andre Ilagan vs Benjamin Hassan prediction

Hassan and Ilagan are both making their debut in Fairfield, which has organized its ATP 50 Challenger tournament annually since 2015. Hassan, who is 0-3 in Challenger-level finals, is a physically strong player with an adept forehand and a well-disguised drop shot. He also likes employing finesse during rallies to surprise his opponents.

That said, Ilagan is likely to be on his toes and chase down every ball that drops in his end of the court. The American also has a lefty advantage, which he can use to pull his higher-ranked opponent wide to the backhand side. A second-round upset could very well be on the cards on Wednesday if the Lebanese top seed isn't tactically wary.

Ad

Pick: Ilagan to win in three sets.

Andre Ilagan vs Benjamin Hassan betting tips

Tip 1: Result - Ilagan to win in three sets.

Tip 2: Hassan to win more than 12 games.

Tip 3: Match to last more than 25 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More