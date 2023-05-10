Andrey Rublev hilariously fumbled after trading the coin toss for a game of rock-paper-scissor with Holger Rune during a practice session at the 2023 Italian Open.

The game was reminiscent of Rublev's second-round match at the 2023 Mutua Madrid Open against Stan Wawrinka. In the pre-match coin toss, the chair umpire got confused with the call, prompting the Swiss to play rock-paper-scissor with his opponent to settle the matter.

The Tennis TV channel posted a video clip on Twitter of Rublev and Rune alongwith the video of Rublev and Wawrinka. They wrote:

"Someone teach @AndreyRublev97 how to do rock, paper, scissors," read the lighthearted post.

In the video clip, the 25-year-old can be seen at the net with his opponent, starting with 'scissors' while the Dane is still doing the three-pump setup. The players smile and exchange a few friendly words before starting over.

The World No. 6 fumbled again, eliciting a laugh from his opponent and the umpire. They finally get it right on their third attempt when Rune's 'paper' covered Rublev's 'rock'.

The sixth seed has received a first-round bye and will play in the second round of the tournament on Friday, May 12.

Andrey Rublev reflects on Monte-Carlo Masters singles and Madrid Open doubles title wins of his 2023 season

Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov with the men's doubles trophy at the 2023 Madrid Open

Andrey Rublev has had a great run in the 2023 season. He clinched his maiden title of the season at the Monte-Carlo Masters and lifted the doubles trophy at the Madrid Open with compatriot Karen Khachanov.

In an interview with the ATP, the Russian reflected on his Monte-Carlo Masters win and felt that although he was playing well since the beginning of the season, a title win was reassuring and gave an extra boost to his confidence.

"This title just gives me extra confidence that I am doing the right thing," he said. " I just need to focus more and keep doing it with even more confidence."

When asked if he could be called a 'doubles specialist' after his Madrid Open win, the World No. 6 believed it to be premature to give him that title and that he was essentially a singles player.

"It was fun, it was out of nowehere, but to win a doubles title in Masters, It's a nice feeling, I'm not going to lie [laughs]. There is no chance to call me a 'doubles specialist' because I'm playing doubles, not as a doubles player. I'm playing doubles using my single players' skills," he said.

Andrey Rublev will next begin his Italian Open campaign on Friday, May 12.

