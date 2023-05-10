Andrey Rublev hilariously fumbled after trading the coin toss for a game of rock-paper-scissor with Holger Rune during a practice session at the 2023 Italian Open.
The game was reminiscent of Rublev's second-round match at the 2023 Mutua Madrid Open against Stan Wawrinka. In the pre-match coin toss, the chair umpire got confused with the call, prompting the Swiss to play rock-paper-scissor with his opponent to settle the matter.
The Tennis TV channel posted a video clip on Twitter of Rublev and Rune alongwith the video of Rublev and Wawrinka. They wrote:
"Someone teach @AndreyRublev97 how to do rock, paper, scissors," read the lighthearted post.
In the video clip, the 25-year-old can be seen at the net with his opponent, starting with 'scissors' while the Dane is still doing the three-pump setup. The players smile and exchange a few friendly words before starting over.
The World No. 6 fumbled again, eliciting a laugh from his opponent and the umpire. They finally get it right on their third attempt when Rune's 'paper' covered Rublev's 'rock'.
The sixth seed has received a first-round bye and will play in the second round of the tournament on Friday, May 12.
Andrey Rublev reflects on Monte-Carlo Masters singles and Madrid Open doubles title wins of his 2023 season
Andrey Rublev has had a great run in the 2023 season. He clinched his maiden title of the season at the Monte-Carlo Masters and lifted the doubles trophy at the Madrid Open with compatriot Karen Khachanov.
In an interview with the ATP, the Russian reflected on his Monte-Carlo Masters win and felt that although he was playing well since the beginning of the season, a title win was reassuring and gave an extra boost to his confidence.
"This title just gives me extra confidence that I am doing the right thing," he said. " I just need to focus more and keep doing it with even more confidence."
When asked if he could be called a 'doubles specialist' after his Madrid Open win, the World No. 6 believed it to be premature to give him that title and that he was essentially a singles player.
"It was fun, it was out of nowehere, but to win a doubles title in Masters, It's a nice feeling, I'm not going to lie [laughs]. There is no chance to call me a 'doubles specialist' because I'm playing doubles, not as a doubles player. I'm playing doubles using my single players' skills," he said.
Andrey Rublev will next begin his Italian Open campaign on Friday, May 12.