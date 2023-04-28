WATCH: Andrey Rublev & Stan Wawrinka settle hilarious coin toss with rock-paper-scissors

Stan Wawrinka and Andrey Rublev ended up settling their pre-match coin toss with a round of rock-paper-scissors amid hilarious confusion for chair umpire Mohammed Lahyani. The umpire got confused himself and presented the wrong options to Wawrinka, who was to call the toss.

The pair faced off in the second round of the 2023 Mutua Madrid Open, where Rublev dispatched the three-time Grand Slam champion in straight sets, 7-5, 6-4. The fifth seed needed just 1 hour and 19 minutes to move into the third round.

The coin toss video shows a very confused Lahyani first asking Wawrinka to choose between 'World' and 'ATP'. He immediately corrected himself, saying the correct options were 'Mutua' or 'Madrid'. However, when the Swiss veteran called the toss, he was left very confused as the coin showed 'ATP' on the big screen.

“What? You said Madrid or Mutua!” responded the World No. 84.

It was decided to do the toss again when Rublev intervened, saying Wawrinka had won. In the spirit of sportsmanship, the Russian even told the Swiss to "take it.” However, the chair umpire decided to redo the toss.

“They give you second life,” joked the World No. 6. “You said Mutua, and it was Madrid.”

Mohammed Lahyani then told Andrey Rublev that he had won. But the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters champion wanted to keep things fair and suggested settling the matter with a rock-paper-scissor game.

Stan Wawrinka finally won and chose to serve. However, it was not his day, as Rublev was the better man with his power hitting. Andrey Rublev will next face No. 28 seed Yoshihito Nishioka in the third round.

"I was thinking, 'OK, maybe I would go home early'" - Andrey Rublev on seeing the 2023 Mutua Madrid Open draw

Rublev on facing Wawrinka in the opening round at Madrid

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev said that he was happy to see himself seeded so high at the Masters 1000 tournament and facing Stan Wawrinka in his opening match.

"I am happy I am into the next round," Rublev said. "When I saw the draw, I thought that it was amazing being the fifth seed and having Wawrinka in the opening round. I was thinking, 'OK, maybe I would go home early.’”

The 25-year-old also expressed the view that he would get easier draws as a top 40 player compared to now.

“When I was World No. 40, I sometimes had a [much] easier draw,” he said.

“In the last meeting, he beat me, so I was thinking to focus and see what would happen, but I was able to win today, and I feel great," the World No. 6 said post-match.

After Friday's victory, Rublev equalled head-to-head with Wawrinka at 2-2. The 38-year-old had emerged victorious in a hard-fought three-set battle in their last meeting at the 2020 Rolex Paris Masters.

