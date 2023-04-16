Andrey Rublev won his maiden Masters 1000 title in Monte-Carlo by beating Holger Rune in the final of the 2023 edition on Sunday (April 16).
Rune won the opening set 7-5 but Rublev bounced back to win the second 6-2 and force the match into a decider. The Dane dominated the third set at the start, leading 4-1 and being a point away from making it 5-1. However, Rublev fought back hard and held his nerves to win it 7-5 and clinch the Monte-Carlo Masters.
Tennis fans were thrilled to see the Russian reign supreme in Monte-Carlo and took to Twitter to praise him.
One fan wrote that Andrey Rublev replacing Stefanos Tsitsipas as the Monte-Carlo champion was "poetic," considering that the Greek claimed last year that Rublev had limited tools in his game.
"Andrey Rublev replacing the guy who said he has "a few tools" as the Monte Carlo champion is so poetic," the fan's tweet read.
Andre Agassi's former coach Brad Gilbert also expressed his delight at seeing Rublev win in Monte-Carlo.
"Wow Ribles takes out Rune DMC from a break down in 3rd to win @ROLEXMCMASTERS," Gilbert's tweet read.
One fan stated that Rublev winning the Monte-Carlo Masters was a huge win for tennis.
"Also Andrey Rublev is an absolute gem of a person. He’s raw, he’s honest, he’s emotional, he’s candid, he’s funny, he’s relatable, and he’s paid all his dues. Very popular player and hard to think of many who deserve a triumph like this more. Huge win for the sport," the fan's tweet read.
Here are some more fan reactions about the World No. 6's win in Monte-Carlo:
Andrey Rublev has won 13 singles titles so far in his career
Andrey Rublev has already had quite a successful career so far, with the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters being the 13th title of his career. Apart from his only Masters 1000 triumph, Rublev has five ATP 500 titles and seven ATP 250 titles.
The Russian's first tournament win came in 2017, when he won the Croatia Open in Umag aged only 19, beating Paolo Lorenzi in the final. His maiden ATP 500 triumph came at the 2020 Hamburg European Open, where he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the title clash.
Rublev's triumph in Monte-Carlo sees him with 18 wins out of 26 matches so far in the 2023 season. He is next scheduled to compete at the Srpska Open in Banja Luka, Bosnia & Herzegovina, where he is seeded second.