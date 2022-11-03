Match Details

Fixture: (7) Andrey Rublev vs Holger Rune

Date: November 3, 2022

Tournament: Paris Masters 2022

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: € 5,415,410

Match timing: Approx 02:30 PM local time, 09:30 AM ET and 07:00 PM IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN & Sportsnet | UK - Amazon Prime

Andrey Rublev vs Holger Rune preview

Andrey Rublev in action at the Rolex Paris Masters

Seventh-seeded Andrey Rublev will take on Holger Rune in the third round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday.

Rublev kicked off his campaign in Paris against John Isner in the second round. The Russian registered a comprehensive victory in the encounter, easing past the American in straight sets 6-2, 6-3.

The 25-year-old played offensively, making Isner cover a lot of ground with his well-guided forehand shots. Rublev gained a healthy lead at the start, winning the first three games. Isner came off better in the latter stages of the match but the 25-year-old proved to be too good in the end.

Rune at the 2022 Paris Masters

Holger Rune defeated Swiss veteran Stan Wawrinka and higher-ranked Polish player Hubert Hurkacz in the first and second rounds respectively at the Paris Masters.

The match against Wawrinka tested Rune's nerves as the final set went to a tie-break. The 19-year-old, however, was composed in the dying stages of the match and won the tie-break with ease. Rune lost the initial set of the match but fought his way back into the match to hand Wawrinka a frustrating loss.

The Dane faced off against Hurkacz in the second round. Though Hurkacz started the match strongly and took a lead, the teenager fought back to win the first set in the twelfth game. He then tore apart Hurkacz in the second set, clinching the set in just the seventh game. The final score read 7-5, 6-1 in favor of Rune.

Andrey Rublev vs Holger Rune head-to-head

Rublev will face off against Holger Rune for the first time in Paris, so their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Andrey Rublev vs Holger Rune odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Holger Rune +135 +1.5 (+100) Over 22.5 (-135) Andrey Rublev -175 -1.5 (-140) Under 22.5 (-105)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Andrey Rublev vs Holger Rune prediction

Rune in action at the 2022 Paris Masters

Andrey Rublev coasted past his opponent with ease in his first fixture at the Paris Masters. While it has been smooth sailing for the 25-year-old in Paris, he entered the event on the back of a disappointing outing at the Vienna Open, where he failed to reach the quarterfinals. He looks determined to put that frustrating performance behind him by making a mark in the French capital.

Rune, on the other hand, had to earn things the hard way at the Paris Masters, particularly in the first round against Wawrinka. The Danish player has consistently been putting up decent performances in recent tournaments. It will be a hard test for Rune when he faces World No. 9 Rublev on Wednesday. However, considering his current form, he should be able to advance to the quarterfinals.

Pick: Rune to win in three sets.

Poll : 0 votes