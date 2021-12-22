Andy Murray admits he "loves watching" Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, says his personality is similar to Ronaldinho

In an exclusive interview with Eurosport, former world No. 1 Andy Murray said he "loves watching" Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. Murray revealed that the Egyptian striker reminded him of Brazilian legend Ronaldinho and hailed his ability to score "amazing goals."

Salah is currently enjoying a dream run. In the 2021/22 season so far, the Egyptian has scored a combined total of 22 goals in the Premier League and Champions League.

In the interview, Murray lauded the Egyptian's 'exciting personality' and emphasized that he always seems to be smiling and enjoying himself.

"I love watching him play because he's so exciting. I love his personality; He always has, not always, but a lot of time, he's smiling and he seems like he's enjoying himself," Murray said. "Yes, it's tough to love him for that. And he scores amazing goals and it's just fun to watch him play."

Mohamed Salah in action against Tottenham Hotspur

Murray heaped praise on Salah, comparing him to Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho.

Ronaldinho playing for Brazil against Ghana

“I’m not saying he's the same as Lionel Messi but obviously they're both left-footed, both great dribblers and stuff. I find his personality like kind of similar to Ronaldinho."

“Salah reminds me a bit about that, the way he goes about the game and stuff, so I love watching him," Murray concluded.

Andy Murray regrets choosing Harry Kane over Mohamed Salah in his Fantasy Football team

In the same interview, Andy Murray confessed that he made a big mistake picking Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane over Mohamed Salah in his Fantasy Football team.

Harry Kane in action against Liverpool

Murray had huge expectations from Kane but is regretting his decision as the English striker has scored just two goals from 14 appearances in the Premier League this season.

“I was thinking, okay, he's scoring 25, 30 goals a season for Tottenham, [but] he’s going to be scoring 35, 40 goals for Man City [if he goes there]. I left it until the last second and I took Kane and am obviously regretting it,” Murray said.

After a topsy-turvy season, Murray managed to end the year on a high by winning two matches at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship. The Brit defeated Rafael Nadal and Dan Evans, only to fall to Andrey Rublev in the finals of the exhibition event.

Andy Murray will look to continue his good run of form going into the 2022 Australian Open, a Grand Slam he has never won.

