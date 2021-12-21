"I will do my COVID-19 test on Christmas Day" - Andy Murray announces plans for Australia 

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray has revealed that he will be heading to Australia before the end of the year following a COVID-19 test, which he plans to take on 25 December.

The Brit is currently back home in London after participating at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.

Although he has not secured direct entry into the Australian Open, the three-time Grand Slam champion is expected to get a wild card at the tournament as well as at the ATP 250 Melbourne Open which precedes it.

With the Christmas holidays arriving soon, Andy Murray reiterated the need to take the necessary precautions during likely congregations of friends and family. He also disclosed his plans regarding the flight to Australia, once his COVID-19 test on Christmas day turns up satisfactory.

"I will do my test for Australia on Christmas Day before flying out on December 27," Murray said. "Essentially I have six or seven days and try to stay safe over the Christmas period," he added.

Preparations and training for the first Major of the year are underway for the World No. 134. But instead of his usual practice sessions at the National Tennis Centre, Murray has opted for the confines of his home amid increasing COVID-19 risks.

“It’s a concern with the amount of cases there are back home just now. Obviously I want to try and stay safe," Murray said after his match against Andrey Rublev. “When I get home I will do all my physical training and stuff at home in my house. I am probably not going to go to the National Tennis Centre," he added.

Andy Murray finished as the runner-up at the 2021 Mubadala World Tennis Championship

Andy Murray made a strong comeback to the courts and finished as the runner-up at the recent Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi. The Mubadala World Tennis Championship is an exhibition tournament organized as a warm-up to the 2022 season.

En route to the final, Murray defeated fellow Brit and World No. 25 Dan Evans in the opening round in straight sets. He then sailed past World No. 6 and defending champion Rafael Nadal in the semifinals in straight sets as well.

Despite losing to World No. 5 Andrey Rublev in the final, the tournament has been an encouraging sign for Andy Murray as well as his fans who are expectant of seeing him at the top once again.

