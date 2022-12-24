WATCH: Andy Murray and brother Jamie win hearts with incredible gesture towards fans at Battle of the Brits

If there were any doubts about the love and respect for Andy Murray and his brother Jamie Murray from British tennis fans, those have probably been erased after their touching gesture on Friday. The brothers spent over an hour with fans, giving them their focused attention, soon after their doubles match at the Battle of the Brits.

Tournament organizer Jamie joined his brother and British tennis superstar Andy Murray as the Team Scotland duo faced Team England's Dan Evans and Neal Skupski in the final match of the 2022 Battle of the Brits in Aberdeen, Scotland. While England had already clinched the title before the match, the Murray brothers gave Scottish fans something to cheer about with a 6-3, 6-4 win.

Moments after the match, they greeted numerous fans who were waiting to meet them on the court, obliging them with autographs/selfies.

According to journalist Mike Dickson, the brothers spent almost an hour and a half with fans and gave either an autograph or a selfie to each and every fan.

"An amazing selfie and autograph marathon from the Murray bros. last night, went on for hour and 20 minutes. Literally everyone who waited got one. Top pros," Dickson wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Evans beat Andy Murray 6-4, 3-6, 10-8 in a closely-contested singles match to give England a commanding lead. Murray won his first singles match of the tournament against rising star Jack Draper on Thursday.

Andy Murray suggests he probably played doubles with his brother Jamie for the last time

Andy Murray and Jamie Murray during their doubles match at Battle of the Brits.

After playing and winning the doubles match with his brother Jamie, Andy Murray expressed his wish to get the opportunity to share the court with his older sibling again but admitted that the Battle of the Brits match was probably their last together.

The two-time Wimbledon singles champion suggested that both he and Jamie are towards the end of their careers and the chances of playing together will be difficult to come by.

"I certainly hope it's not the case but we need to treat these moments like we might not get the opportunity again because we're getting on a bit, and you never know what's around the corner," Murray said, per the BBC.

He further expressed his pride in Jamie for organizing a successful Battle of the Brits, which was an amazing experience for him.

"It was amazing the whole two days, I'm very proud of Jamie for the event he put on," the 35-year-old added.

