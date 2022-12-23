Andy Murray led Scotland come up short as rivals England clinch 2022 Battle of the Brits

Andy Murray's Scots were comprehensively beaten in the Battle of the Brits by their English rivals. The two-day event was held in Aberdeen, Scotland and was a massive success with plenty of fans attending the exhibition tournament.

Dan Evans gave England a lead on the first day of the event by defeating Aidan McHugh 6-4, 6-2. Murray took on Jack Draper in the next match and came out on top to win 6-2 1-6, 12-10 and level the proceedings at the end of the first day. A win on the first day was worth one point.

The second day featured two sessions and started with a doubles contest in the afternoon. This session would give the winning team two points. Neal Skupski and Paul Jubb took on Jamie Murray and Jonny O'Mara. It was a hard-fought battle, with the former edging out their opponents to win 6-4, 5-7, 10-6.

Andy Murray and Dan Evans were back in action after that, with the former World No. 1 again facing the prospect of keeping his team's hopes afloat. He put up a fight but couldn't get over the finish line as his opponent won 6-4, 3-6, 10-8.

These two victories put the English team on the cusp of the title as they led their opponents 5-1 and needed just one more win to seal the deal.

Jamie and Andy Murray teamed up at Battle of the Brits in what could be their final match together

Jamie and Andy Murray at the 2022 Battle of the Brits.

The evening session of the Battle of the Brits kicked off with a showdown between Paul Jubb and Aidan McHugh. A win during this session would give three points, so it was imperative for the Scots to win both of the remaining matches.

In the end, Jubb barely broke a sweat over the course of his 6-2, 6-2 win over McHugh, giving England the title. The final match was a dead rubber, with the Murray brothers going up against Dan Evans and Neal Skupski.

In what could be possibly their last match as a team, the brothers ended up winning 6-3, 6-4. Following the victory, the three-time Major champion stated that he was proud of his brother for organizing the event. He also added that while he hoped it wasn't the last time they played together, age was not on their side.

"I certainly hope it's not the case but we need to treat these moments like we might not get the opportunity again because we're getting on a bit, and you never know what's around the corner. It was amazing the whole two days, I'm very proud of Jamie for the event he put on," Andy Murray said on his Battle of the Brits experience

