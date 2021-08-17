Andy Murray says it would be "impressive" if Novak Djokovic finishes year-end No. 1 for 7th time, claims Big 3 have "totally dominated" the sport

Novak Djokovic has strengthened his grip on the World No. 1 ranking after winning the Australian Open, Roland Garros, and Wimbledon titles this year. Barring some heroics from Daniil Medvedev, Djokovic is likely to end the year as World No. 1 for a seventh time, breaking Pete Sampras' all-time record of six.

When asked to give his thoughts on Novak Djokovic's achievements, three-time Grand Slam champion and former World No. 1 Andy Murray said what the Serb has done over the course of his career has been "very impressive."

"(For Novak Djokovic) to do that seven times to get to No. 1 (is impressive)," Murray told the ATP. "But if you look at his other years they’re not too shabby either. There are a lot of No. 2 and No. 3 finishes and winning Slams and winning lots of events in those years as well, so it’s impressive."

Murray is the only player outside of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic to have ended a calendar year as World No. 1 since 2004, highlighting just how impressive the Big 3 have been over the past couple of decades.

According to Murray, the Big 3 have an unparalleled drive and hunger to succeed, which is why they have "totally dominated" the sport.

"What all those guys (the Big 3) have been doing has been amazing. To finish No. 1 also not playing loads of events as well I think is really impressive," he added.

"There’s not much you can say about what those guys have done. It’s incredible. They’ve totally dominated the sport. Their drive and love for the game is obviously unbelievably high and mentally I think is the hardest part."

Novak Djokovic on the cusp of history

Novak Djokovic with the Wimbledon 2021 trophy

History beckons Novak Djokovic at the 2021 US Open. The World No. 1 is looking to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to complete the Calendar Slam.

But there is plenty more at stake for the Serb. Djokovic is currently tied with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at the top of the all-time Slam leaderboard with 20 Majors. Winning the US Open, where he is the overwhelming favorite, will move him past his rivals for the first time in his career.

Rod Laver turns 83 today, nearly 52 years after he won the calendar-year Grand Slam.



Novak Djokovic will come to New York looking to complete the historic feat. pic.twitter.com/LEKGfR5D6B — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 9, 2021

Federer announced his withdrawal from the event due to imminent knee surgery, while question marks surround Nadal's fitness after he withdrew from the Cincinnati Masters citing a chronic foot problem.

Djokovic, too, might not be in prime condition. The Serb has not played a single match since the Tokyo Olympics, where he lost in the bronze medal match in singles, and then pulled out of the bronze medal match in mixed doubles citing an injury.

The Serb did not take part in the Masters 1000 event in Toronto and also withdrew from the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. That means he will head to the US Open without having played a warm-up event.

Edited by Arvind Sriram