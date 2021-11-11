Andy Murray uses example of Novak Djokovic to explain difference between "good and great players", says ability to "adapt and adjust" is key 

Andy Murray believes the difference between good and great players is the ability to adapt to different situations in a match. The Brit pointed to Novak Djokovic's tactical tweaks in the final of the Paris Masters to explain how great players are a cut above the rest of the field.

Murray highlighted how Djokovic adopted the serve-and-volley tactic after losing the first set to Daniil Medvedev in the final at Paris-Bercy. The Russian had Djokovic's number early on and took the opening set 6-4. Djokovic altered his gameplan in the next couple of sets by using the serve-and-volley more often, which helped him reduce the angles on Medvedev's returns.

Djokovic's tactical tweaks paid off as he went on to clinch a record-breaking 37th Masters 1000 title.

Speaking to the media after his win over Jannik Sinner at the Stockholm Open, Andy Murray stressed that watching videos in preparation for a match is not always foolproof, as opponents can easily change their tactics.

To support his argument, Murray cited Djokovic's use of the serve-and-volley tactic against Medvedev in the Paris Masters final. The Brit reckons the changes Djokovic employed caught Medvedev off guard.

"The thing that is difficult about tennis is that you can come up with a gameplan, having watched whoever it is you are about to play on video and they may come out and do something completely different," Andy Murray said. "Novak did in the final against Medvedev when he was losing. I am sure they didn't prepare for Novak to be serve and volleying as much as he did."

The three-time Major champion went on to highlight that the ability to "adapt and adjust" on the court is what separates the great players from the good ones.

"So you need to be able to adjust on the court and be able to think for yourself out there and that's the difference a lot of the times between the good players and the great players - they are able to adapt and adjust during the match," Murray added.

Andy Murray then went on to shed some light on his own style of play, revealing that he likes to alter his tactics based on the opponent he faces. The Brit believes that adapting his own game based on the player on the other side of the net is one of his strengths.

The former Wimbledon champion further pointed out that there will always be a few "key" elements in a player's game plan that will remain the same even if they are forced to change tactics because of their opponent.

"I like to change the way I am playing depending on the player. I think that's been a strength of mine over the years," Murray said.

"You know I have been able to adapt a bit to the opponents but certainly always there's a few things that are key to your game regardless of who you are playing against," he added. "You will try to execute them but then there will be few points in the tactics that you will change depending on the opponent for sure."

How has Andy Murrat fared against Novak Djokovic?

Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic greet each other at the Tokyo Olympics

Andy Murray has faced Novak Djokovic a whopping 36 times on tour, the joint fourth-highest amongst men in the Open Era. Djokovic is, in fact, involved in three of the top five rivalries in the history of men's tennis -- with Murray, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer.

Djokovic accounted for Murray 25 times in their 36 matches, with eight of those wins coming at Grand Slam tournaments. The Scot has faced the Serb seven times in Slam finals and emerged victorious only twice, in the 2012 US Open and 2013 Wimbledon.

Edited by Arvind Sriram