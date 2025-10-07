Ann Li vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview, head-to-head, prediction, and betting tips | Wuhan Open 2025

Match Details

Fixture: Ann Li vs Ekaterina Alexandrova (9)

Date: October 8, 2025

Tournament: Wuhan Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Optics Valley International Tennis Center in Wuhan, China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Ann Li vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview

2025 China Open - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Ann Li will clash against ninth-seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the Round of 32 match of the 2025 Wuhan Open on Wednesday, October 8.

The American star overcame Emma Raducanu 6-1, 4-1 in the previous round after the Briton was forced to retire midway due to dizziness in Wuhan. Li was brilliant in the first set, with four aces, and also dominated Raducanu in the second set before the latter's withdrawal.

Li is enjoying her breakout season as she reached the fourth round of the US Open, her best result in a Grand Slam singles tournament. She also finished as a runner-up in the WTA 250 events in Cleveland and Singapore in 2025.

On the other hand, Ekaterina Alexandrova started her Wuhan Open campaign with a dominant win over Victoria Mboko. The Russian star defeated the rising Canadian 6-3, 6-2 to continue her stellar rise in sport in 2025.

Alexandrova achieved her career-best ranking of World No. 11 in WTA singles after her fourth-round finish in the US Open. She also reached the fourth round of the two other majors this season and finished as a runner-up at the Korea Open last month.

Ann Li vs Ekaterina Alexandrova head-to-head

Alexandrova leads the head-to-head record against Li by 1-0. She defeated Li 6-3, 6-0 in the Round of 32 match of the Charleston Open in April this year.

Ann Li vs Ekaterina Alexandrova prediction

Korea Open Tennis - Day 6 - Source: Getty

Both players are witnessing their best season on the tour and will look to finish on a high note in the last WTA 1000 event in 2025. Ekaterina Alexandrova has already reached the semifinals of the WTA 1000 event in Qatar, where she defeated the likes of Jessica Pegula and Aryna Sabalenka. She has an impressive 41-21 win-loss record this season. An impressive campaign in Wuhan can boost her into the top 10 WTA rankings for the first time in her career.

Meanwhile, Li showed her potential with a dominant display against Emma Raducanu in her last match. Despite hot and humid conditions in Wuhan, the 25-year-old American utilized her powerful forehands and played aggressively.

However, Li conceded a bagel against Alexandrova when the two players last met each other in Charleston this season. The Russian's form and her notable wins against top 10 players make her the favorite against Li.

Pick: Ekaterina Alexandrova to win in three sets.

Ann Li vs Ekaterina Alexandrova odds

(Odds to be updated)

Ann Li vs Ekaterina Alexandrova betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Ekaterina Alexandrova to win.

Tip 2: Li to win a set.

Tip 3: The match is likely to go over 20 games.

