Concerning scenes for Emma Raducanu as Brit has her blood pressure checked on court, retires mid-match at Wuhan Open in brutal hot conditions

Emma Raducanu's Wuhan Open campaign ended in heartbreak as the Brit, clearly reeling from the brutal heat and humidity in the Chinese city, retired mid-match during her first-round outing at the WTA 1000 hardcourt event. At the time of her retirement, the 2021 US Open champion was trailing the USA's Ann Li 1-6, 1-4. The development comes a day after Raducanu raised concerns about the prevailing weather conditions in Wuhan.On Monday, October 6, the former World No. 10 took to Threads and shared a weather update from Wuhan's Jiangxia District, with the numbers (34°C/93.2°F, feels like 37°C/98.6°F) making for alarming reading. Interestingly, on the day, organizers of the WTA 1000 tournament suspended all the matches that were supposed to be played on the outdoor courts.The very next day, Emma Raducanu stepped out on to the Center Court of the Optics Valley International Tennis Center for her first-round match at the 2025 Wuhan Open against Ann Li. Raducanu appeared sluggish right from the get-go, and after her worrying performance gave her American opponent a 6-1, 4-1 lead, the Brit had her blood pressure and pulse checked, subsequently retiring from the match.Wuhan Open retirement marks end of disastrous Asian swing for Emma Raducanu in 2025Emma Raducanu at the 2025 China Open (Source: Getty)The 2025 tennis season's Asian hardcourt swing turned out to be an utterly forgettable one for Emma Raducanu. The Brit's first tournament of the swing was the Korea Open, where she began her campaign with a promising straight-set win over Jaqueline Cristian. However, Raducanu's run in Seoul was cut short by 2021 French Open and 2024 Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova in the second round. The Brit won the first set against the Czech, but came up second-best across the second and third sets.Next, at the China Open in Beijing, the 22-year-old suffered a similar sort of misfortune. Once more, she started her campaign promisingly, defeating Cristina Bucsa in straight sets in the first round. However, yet again she lost from a winning position in the second round, this time against World No. 6 Jessica Pegula.Overall, the ongoing elite men's and women's tennis tournaments in China (Shanghai Masters and Wuhan Open) have both raised eyebrows due to the hot and humid weather. Most notably, in Shanghai, ATP World No. 2 and defending champion Jannik Sinner retired mid-match in the third round after sustaining a cramp that left him barely able to move. The Italian ultimately needed assistance in getting off the court.