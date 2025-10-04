Wuhan Open 2025: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more

The 2025 Wuhan Open, which will be the tenth and final WTA 1000 tournament of the year, is almost upon us. The main draw action at the women's singles event is set to begin on Monday (October 6) with three-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka spearheading the list of entered players.
Since making her debut at the Wuhan Open in 2018, the four-time Major winner has gone on a 17-0 streak at the hardcourt tournament. The Belarusian beat now-retired Ashleigh Barty en route to her first two titles before the 1000-level event went inactive for four years. Upon its return to the tour schedule, she secured a three-peat in comprehensive fashion last year, which also facilitated her first-ever year-end World No. 1 finish.
World No. 2 Iga Swiatek and former semifinalist Coco Gauff will look to offer plenty of resistance to their 27-year-old archrival. While the Pole is looking to fight for the year-end No. 1 position, the American has regained some of her form by reaching the China Open semifinals this week. Apart from the usual suspects, the likes of Amanda Anisimova, Mirra Andreeva, Jessica Pegula, Jasmine Paolini, and Elena Rybakina round out the top eight seeds in Wuhan.
Out of the above eight players, Sabalenka, Swiatek, Gauff, and Anisimova have already qualified for the WTA Finals in Riyadh. In that context, Andreeva, Pegula, Paolini, Rybakina, and a few other top 15 players will be eager to do well next week, as it will go a long way in terms of their qualifying for the year-end championships in November.
2024 runner-up Zheng Qinwen, meanwhile, recently withdrew from the Wuhan Open to recover from her right elbow surgery that stalled her 2025 season a few months ago. While the Chinese did make her comeback at the China Open, she couldn't complete her third-round match, leading to concerns about her current physical condition.
Wuhan Open 2025: Live streaming and TV channel details
The tennis faithful in the USA, the UK, Canada, and India, among other countries, can catch the women's action in Wuhan next week on following websites and channels:
USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus
UK - Sky UK
Canada - DAZN, TSN
India - Tennis Channel
Australia - beIN Sports
China - MIGU
France - beIN Sports
Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland - Sky Deutschland
Spain - Tennis Channel
Czech Republic - Canal+
Latin America - ESPN LATAM
UAE - DAZN
For more information, check the worldwide broadcast information provided on the official WTA Tour website.