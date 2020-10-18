Antwerp 2020: Men's singles draw analysis, preview & prediction | ATP European Open

World No. 14 and top-ranked Belgian men's singles player David Goffin leads a loaded draw at the fifth edition of the European Open, set to be held in Antwerp from Monday.

The home favorite is likely to face tough competition from the likes of fellow top 20 stars Grigor Dimitrov, Pablo Carreno Busta and Karen Khachanov. Alex de Minaur, Taylor Fritz and former winner Richard Gasquet also feature in an impressively packed field.

With main draw action set to begin on Monday, here is a look at the prospects of the big names in the fray.

Top half: Seasoned campaigners David Goffin, Grigor Dimitrov and Milos Raonic look for a late-season boost

Big serving Milos Raonic could well be the one to watch out for.

Expected semifinal: David Goffin vs Grigor Dimitrov

Analysis: David Goffin is likely to sail through the early stages courtesy a bye and an favorable draw. The top seed could, however, face some resistance in the quarterfinals.

The likes of former champion Richard Gasquet, Next Gen star Alex de Minaur and talented American Tommy Paul will slug it out for a shot at challenging Goffin for that all important last four spot. The first round clash between Gasquet and De Minaur is an especially intriguing prospect.

As for Grigor Dimitrov, the other top seed in the half, things couldn't have been worse. Not only is the Bulgarian likely to face the tenacious Kei Nishikori in his opener, he might also have to stare down the big-serving Milos Raonic in the last eight. That, of course, is assuming the Canadian comes through his tricky opener against Aljaz Bedene.

Raonic could cause some serious damage to the prospects of the seeds in this half, given his solid form during the American hardcourt swing.

Predicted semifinal: Alex de Minaur vs Milos Raonic

Bottom half: American and French youngsters looks to challenge the seeds

Taylor Fritz is one of the many talented youngsters in the bottom half

Expected semifinal: Karen Khachanov vs Pablo Carreno Busta

Analysis: Another mouthwatering first round clash will see Dusan Lajovic take on American youngster Frances Tiafoe. The winner of that contest is likely to face Karen Khachanov in the last eight clash.

But the Russian, who hasn't had the best results on tour this year, will need to be a wary of a potential second round clash with Spaniard Alberto Ramos Vinolas.

The quartet of Taylor Fritz, Reilly Opelka, Ugo Humbert and Corentin Moutet crowd a jam-packed section of the draw. Opelka's recent form could be a worrying sign for his American counterpart. If he were to get past the seventh-seeded Fritz, he could be rewarded with a matchup against the 21-year-old Moutet.

Humbert, who should have an easy outing in his opener against a Belgian wildcard, could also give second seed Pablo Carreno Busta a run for his money in the last 16.

Predicted semifinal: Karen Khachanov vs Ugo Humbert