Antwerp 2020: Milos Raonic vs Aljaz Bedene preview, head-to-head & prediction | European Open

Match details

Fixture: Milos Raonic vs Aljaz Bedene

Date: 19 October 2020

Tournament: European Open 2020

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Antwerp, Belgium

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: Approx. €394,800

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Milos Raonic vs Aljaz Bedene preview

5th-seed Milos Raonic will take on the unseeded Aljaz Bedene in the opening round of the 2020 European Open in Antwerp.

Milos Raonic will be keen on getting over his semi-final defeat at the hands of Borna Coric at the St. Petersburg Open. The big-serving Canadian led Coric 6-1, but capitulated in the next two sets to hand Coric an unexpected win.

Raonic had not been broken throughout the tournament and was largely expected to make the finals after winning the opening set in a commanding fashion. However, a lapse in concentration along with his wobbly second serve provided several openings to the Croat.

The 29-year-old will need to quickly get over his loss and refocus himself during the next week in his quest to win the title. Having said that, there is no denying that Milos Raonic is playing some of his best tennis since the resumption of the tour.

The Canadian was the runner-up at the Cincinnati Masters and did well to make the semis at St. Petersburg. Raonic is expected to make a deep run at Antwerp as well given how well he has been playing, but it remains to be seen how fit he is to cope with the demands of the tournament.

Aljaz Bedene

On paper, Aljaz Bedene should not present a very difficult challenge to Raonic, seeing how the Slovenian has been struggling to maintain a level of consistency. Bedene will be playing in his first tournament since he got knocked out in the third round of the French Open.

During the American hardcourt swing, the 31-year-old did well at Cincinnati where he made the Round of 16 after getting through two qualifying rounds. However, in the US Open, he got knocked out in the first round itself by Emil Ruusuvuori.

Milos Raonic vs Aljaz Bedene head-to-head

Milos Raonic leads Aljaz Bedene by 3-0 in the head-to-head. The Canadian has defeated the Slovenian in all three surfaces and has dropped just the solitary set in the process.

Their most recent encounter was in 2019 where they faced each other in the Queen’s Club Championships with Raonic winning 6-3, 7-6.

Milos Raonic vs Aljaz Bedene prediction

Milos Raonic

There’s not a lot to indicate that Aljaz Bedene can offer a formidable challenge to the in-form Milos Raonic. Barring his capitulation against Coric, there hasn’t been much that the Canadian has done wrong.

Raonic could, however, be slightly fatigued given that he would be playing his fifth match in one week. It remains to be seen if Aljaz Bedene could take advantage of this fact by employing his angular cross-court shots more frequently.

That said, if Milos Raonic’s serve is firing there isn’t much Aljaz Bedene can do to stop him.

Prediction: Milos Raonic to win in three sets.