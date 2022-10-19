Antwerp 2022: Diego Schwartzman vs David Goffin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | European Open

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Diego Schwartzman vs David Goffin

Date: October 20, 2022

Tournament: European Open 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Antwerp, Belgium

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize money: €648,130

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Diego Schwartzman vs David Goffin preview

Diego Schwartzman hasn't fared well on hardcourt this season

Third seed Diego Schwartzman will face David Goffin in the second round of the European Open on Thursday.

Schwartzman reached two claycourt finals this season in Rio and Buenos Aires, losing to Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud, respectively. He also made the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

The Argentine has been disappointing on hardcourt so far this season, with his best performances being third-round appearances at the US Open, the Indian Wells Masters and the Cincinnati Masters.

Schwartzman's most recent tournament was the Tel Aviv Open, where he suffered a 6-3, 2-6, 7-6(7) defeat to Arthur Rinderknech in the first round.

Meanwhile, Goffin's only title of 2022 came at the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech, beating Alex Molcan in the final. He also reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon before losing a five-setter against Cameron Norrie. Goffin made it to the last 16 of the Monte-Carlo Masters as well as the Madrid Masters too.

The Belgian qualified for the main draw of the Astana Open as a lucky loser and defeated World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz 7-5, 6-3 in the first round. However, he lost to Adrian Mannarino in the second round.

Goffin then faced compatriot Gilles Arnaud Bailly in the first round of the European Open in Antwerp this week. The first set was tightly contested and the former had a set point at 5-4. However, Bailly saved it and the set headed to a tie-breaker, which Goffin won 9-7.

The 17-year-old fought back in the second set and won it 7-5 to force the match into a decider. The players exchanged breaks in the final set and Goffin made the decisive one in the seventh game. He eventually won the match 7-6(7), 5-7, 6-4 to seal his place in the second round of the European Open.

Diego Schwartzman vs David Goffin head-to-head

Goffin leads 4-1 in the head-to-head against Schwartzman. Their last encounter came at the 2018 Laver Cup, with the Belgian winning 6-4, 4-6 [11-9].

Diego Schwartzman vs David Goffin odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Diego Schwartzman -120 -0.5 (-110) Over 21.5 (-120) David Goffin -110 +0.5 (-125) Under 21.5 (-120)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Diego Schwartzman vs David Goffin prediction

Schwartzman is the higher-ranked player in this encounter and his record on hardcourt this season is slightly better compared to that of Goffin. However, the Belgian leads in the head-to-head and recently defeated Carlos Alcaraz. So, he will be confident heading into the match.

Schwartzman is a good counterpuncher but can also be aggressive. The Argentine's superb speed will come in handy while dealing with Goffin's groundstrokes. He has a high rally tolerance and will look to force the Belgian into making unforced errors.

Goffin is a better server than Schwartzman and will be keen to make the most out of it to get some free points. He also has a good return game and will look to attack the Argentine's serve.

The Belgian hits his shots with a lot of power off both wings but his backhand is the one weapon which can cause significant damage. Eventually, the more composed player on the day will come out on top.

Schwartzman is likely to have the physical advantage as Goffin's last match lasted over three hours. The Argentine might just be able to outlast his opponent and seal his place in the quarterfinals.

Pick: Schwartzman to win in three sets.

Poll : 0 votes