Day 3 of the European Open in Antwerp will see the second round of the men's singles tournament commence, while the remainder of the opening round will conclude.

Local boy David Goffin will look to book his place in the quarterfinals as he faces Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, while third seed Alexander Bublik will be up against Gregoire Barrere. The likes of Botic van de Zandschulp and Arthur Fils will also be in action.

On that note, let's take a look at the predictions for some of the matches on Day 3 of the European Open.

#1 David Goffin vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

David Goffin will take on Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the second round of the European Open. It will be the very first meeting between the two.

The Belgian booked his place in the round of 16 with a comprehensive 6-4, 6-1 win over Quentin Halys. Perricard came back from a set down to beat sixth seed Roberto Carballes Baena 0-6, 6-3, 7-6(4).

Goffin has won just 10 out of 23 matches so far this season while Perricard has triumphed in just one out of three fixtures. While the Belgian hasn't been in the best of form, his experience should be enough to get the win over the Frenchman and reach the quarterfinals in Antwerp.

Predicted Winner: David Goffin.

#2 Alexander Bublik vs Gregoire Barrere

Third seed Alexander Bublik will face Gregoire Barrere in the second round of the European Open. It will be the fifth meeting between the two, with their head-to-head tied at 2-2.

Bublik received a bye to the second round in Antwerp by virtue of being one of the top four seeds while Barrere beat Daniel Elahi Galan 6-1, 7-6(5).

The Kazakh has won 18 out of 43 matches so far this season while the Frenchman has triumphed in 20 out of 42 fixtures. Bublik is well capable of beating Barrere if he is at his best and maintains composure throughout the match.

Predicted winner: Alexander Bublik.

#3 Botic van de Zandschulp vs Dominic Stricker

Botic van de Zandschulp will take on Dominic Stricker in the first round of the European Open. It will be the second meeting between the two, with the Swiss having won their prior encounter in the second round of this very tournament last year.

Van de Zandschulp entered the tournament at the back of a second-round exit at the Shanghai Masters while Stricker endured a first-round exit at a Challenger event in Bratislava.

The Dutchman has won 18 out of 39 matches so far this season while the Swiss player has triumphed in five out of 11 meetings. Van de Zandschulp's relatively higher experience, along with his recent run of form, should see him get the win and move to the second round of the European Open.

Predicted Winner: Botic van d Zandschulp.

#4 Nuno Borges vs Dominik Koepfer

Nuno Borges will take on Dominik Koepfer in the first round of the European Open. It will be the very first meeting between the two.

Borges is entering the tournament after a defeat in the final of a Challenger tournament in Shenzhen. Koepfer is competing for the first time since the US Open where he suffered an injury during his first-round match against Carlos Alcaraz.

The Portuguese has won eight out of 25 main-draw matches on the ATP tour so far this season while the German has prevailed in seven out of 12 fixtures. Koepfer has a relatively better run of form compared to Borges and there is a fair chance of him coming out on top and reaching the Round of 16 in Antwerp.

Predicted Winner: Dominik Koepfer.