Botic van de Zandschulp and Holger Rune set up a rematch of their 2022 BMW Open final in this year's edition of the event in Munich.

Last year, Rune won his maiden ATP title at the BMW Open after van de Zandschulp was forced to retire from the final due to an aching chest.

Van de Zandschulp breezed past Taylor Fritz in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6(2), to reach his first final of the season. At the other end of the draw, Rune put on a dominant performance against Christopher O'Connell, defeating the Australian 6-3, 6-2, after saving each of his eight break points.

Following his victory against Fritz, the Dutchman expressed his excitement to have reached the final in Munich for the second time after defeating an "outstanding" Fritz. He stated that he was looking forward to the opportunity to face Rune and exact revenge.

"Excited to be in the final again. Played a really good match to beat an outstanding Fritz. Looking forward to getting a change for a revenge for last years finals against Holger. LET’S GOOOO," he tweeted.

In his post-match interview, van de Zandschulp shared how much it meant to him to be contesting the Munich title again after being forced to retire during the final in 2022.

“It means a lot, especially after last year. I had to retire in the final. I think I have to make something up this year, so let’s hope I can try that tomorrow and we will see," he said.

Holger Rune "super excited" for successful title defense in Munich final

Holger Rune at the BMW Open

Holger Rune was ecstatic to come through with the win against Christopher O'Connell in Munich.

“I think today was a good match. I had to be solid. Chris, he played a very good tournament, beating some great players, so I’m very happy,” Rune said in his post-match interview

The Dane was pleased with his results during the clay season, having reached the finals at the Monte-Carlo Masters as well. He stated that he was "super excited" to contest the final against Botic van de Zandschulp as he has special memories from his maiden title victory in Munich.

“It’s been a very good start to the clay season for me and to be able to continue here in Munich means a lot,” he added. “I have very special memories from here, so super excited for tomorrow.”

With an 8-0 win/loss record, Holger Rune has enjoyed a dominant record at the BMW Open, where he is yet to lose a set.

