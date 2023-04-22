Munich 2023 Final: Holger Rune vs Botic van de Zandschulp head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | BMW Open

Fixture: (1) Holger Rune vs (4) Botic van de Zandschulp

Tournament: Munich Open 2023

Date: Sunday, April 23

Round: Final

Venue: English Garden, Munich

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €562,815

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Holger Rune vs Botic van de Zandschulp preview

Rune is into the Munich final.

Top seed Holger Rune has fourth seed Botic van de Zandschulp standing in his way once again as he looks to reign supreme at the Munich Open. The two players also clashed in the title match last year.

World No. 7 Rune beat Christopher O'Connell for the loss of just five games to remain perfect in eight matches at the ATP 250 clay-court event. The Danish teenager is now 20-8 on the season, coming off a three-set final at Monte-Carlo last week, where he lost to Andrey Rublev.

Rune has come into his own on clay - going 6-1 - after an underwhelming hardcourt swing. He reached the Australian Open fourth round (lost to Rublev) and the Montpellier and Acapulco semifinals. He exited before the quarterfinals at Indian Wells and Miami.

Meanwhile, the 29th-ranked Zandschulp took out second-seed Taylor Fritz in three sets to improve to 13-9 on the season. After taking the first set, the Dutchman squandered a break advantage as Fritz fought back to force a tiebreak. Zandschulp, though, regained control of the proceedings to return to the Munich final.

After making the semifinals in Pune at the start of the year, the 27-year-old reached the last eight in Dubai and the fourth round in Miami. Two early exits (Marrakech and Monte-Carlo) followed before he reached his first final of the season.

Holger Rune vs Botic van de Zandschulp head-to-head

The pair's only previous clash came in the Munich final last year, where Zandschulp retired with an injury while trailing 4-3 in the first set.

Holger Rune vs Botic van de Zandschulp odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Holger Rune -350 -1.5 (-140) Over 21.5 (-110) Botic van de Zandschulp +270 +1.5 (+100) Under 21.5 (-130)

(All odds as per BETMGM)

Holger Rune vs Botic van de Zandschulp prediction

Zandschulp is into his second Munich final.

Both Rune and Zandschulp are quintessential baseliners with similar attributes like good serve, powerful groundstrokes, and good movement.

However, the younger Rune takes the edge in terms of his superior consistency and experience on the big stage. He's coming off a dominant win in the last four - saving all eight break points and converting three of his four - to reach another Munich final.

Meanwhile, Zandschulp was impressive against the in-form Fritz. He saved four of five break points, staving off a late fightback as the American bid to reach a first ATP claycourt final.

The Dutchman will hope to take the game to Rune, but the Norwegian has looked sublime this week and should defend his title.

Pick: Rune in straight sets

Poll : 0 votes