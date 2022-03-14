Director Jane Campion in hot water with tennis fans after quip about Venus and Serena Williams

Jane Campion, director of the critically-acclaimed movie 'The Power of the Dog', has come under fire from tennis fans for her recent quip about Serena Williams and Venus Williams.

Campion won the Critics' Choice Award for Best Director for the aforementioned film, beating five other nominees - Paul Thomas Anderson, Kenneth Branagh, Guillermo del Toro, Steven Spielberg and Denis Villenueve - all of whom are men.

In her acceptance speech, the Kiwi made a rather tasteless joke about the Williams sisters who were there in their capacity as executive producers of King Richard, a biopic based on their father Richard Williams. Addressing the former World No. 1s directly, Jane Campio remarked that, unlike them, she had to compete directly against men.

"Venus and Serena Williams, it's an honor to be in the room with you. I'd like to give my love out to my fellow nominees," Campion said. "Serena and Venus, you are such marvels. However, you do not play against the guys like I have to."

Here's a video of the incident uploaded to YouTube:

To their credit, neither sister seemed too concerned about the backhanded compliment. Serena Williams was even spotted applauding earnestly at the comment. But the same cannot be said of their fans on social media.

Immediately after Campion's speech, tennis fans took to Twitter to chastise the 67-year-old for her needless comments against two champions of the game who have fought against sexism and racism time and again.

"Is Jane Campion aware what Venus & Serena had to deal with in the whitest of sports? What an insulting comparison," one fan wrote. "She must have not watched [King Richard]. Serena Williams was right when she recently wrote, 'No matter how far we come, we get reminded that it's not enough.'"

Jenee Darden Ernest Owens



"She should win the Oscar, but this speech is cringy. Jane Campion's speech at #CriticsChoiceAwards is white feminism in a nutshell." "Imagine being so insecure like Jane Campion that even after being a big Hollywood director and winning a #CriticsChoiceAwards you have to attack Black women who had nothing to do with you. I guess she's so threatened by Venus and Serena b/c they're working in film now."

"Serena Williams, THE GOAT of ALL GOATS, literally just got miscaptioned as her sister Venus in a major newspaper and the tennis press minimize her achievements in favor of less accomplished white male tennis players but do go on Oscar winning Jane Campion about your 'struggles'"

The "no matter how far we come" quote by the 23-time Grand Slam champion is in reference to a recent incident where the New York Times mistakenly used a picture of her sister Venus Williams in a news story about herself. The magazine subsequently issued an apology for their mistake and made the correction immediately.

Ernest Owens



"She should win the Oscar, but this speech is cringy. Jane Campion's speech at #CriticsChoiceAwards is white feminism in a nutshell."

"They didn’t compete against the men, but competed against a whole racist white dominated establishment that made sure they were unappreciated, disrespected and underpaid," another user wrote. "Next time, Jane campion, respect Venus and Serena Williams and don’t belittle their fight. Idiotic lady."

"They didn't competed against the men, but competed against a whole racist white dominated establishment that made sure they were in unappreciated, disrespect and underpaid. Next time, Jane campion, respect Venus And Serena Williams and don't belittle their fight. Idiotic lady"

"Jane Campion really got on stage and decided to tear two Black women down for no fucking reason whatsoever."

While almost everyone unanimously agreed that Jane Campion did something wonderful with 'The Power of the Dog', a movie she wrote, directed and produced, they did not think her comments against the American sisters were warranted. Several pointed out that if she wanted to promote women in the industry, she could have done it without bringing down other women.

"Jane Campion accomplished something very impressive, but instead of highlighting the fact that female directors need to be honored, accepted, and seen more - she takes a jab at Serena and Venus?" a fan posted. "Girl, why you perpetuating comparing women in unnecessary ways? I don’t get it."

"Jane Campion accomplished something very impressive, but instead of highlighting the fact that female directors need to be honored, accepted, and seen more - she takes a jab at Serena and Venus? Girl, why you perpetuating comparing women in unnecessary ways? I don't get it."

Sasha



And NOT on two phenomenal Black women



Who happen to be in the audience



Minding their own business



Until you swerved WAY outta you lane to try to step on their necks.



"What Jane Campion did is disgusting. It's entirely possible to accept an award for your work And NOT on two phenomenal Black women Who happen to be in the audience Minding their own business Until you swerved WAY outta you lane to try to step on their necks."

"The arrogance and ignorance of Jane Campion," another fan tweeted. Anyone who knows anything about Venus and Serena Williams' careers wouldn't think to utter something this stupid and insulting."

THEE BidenHarris2020 team

Competing against the racism & misogyny from not only men but from over privileged, self absorbed & pompous white women like yourself!

"#JaneCampion you have NEVER known or will ever know ANYTHING about the hurdles Venus & #SerenaWilliams had to jump to be able to EVEN COMPETE! Competing against the racism & misogyny from not only men but from over privileged, self absorbed & pompous white women like yourself! 🤦🏽‍♀️"

Several were of the opinion that the "joke" was yet another example of the casual racism prevalent in the industry.

"What Jane Campion said in her speech was not funny or appropriate. It was racist. White people laughing, and thinking it was vaild shows why there's still so many damb issues in this industry," one fan wrote. "They're ok with the casual racism because they don't see racism the way we do."

Carolyn Hinds

White people laughing, and thinking it was vaild shows why there's still so many damb issues in this industry.

"What Jane Campion said in her speech was not funny or appropriate. It was racist. White people laughing, and thinking it was vaild shows why there's still so many damb issues in this industry. They're ok with the casual racism because they don't see racism the way we do."

Cai



"Jane Campion, how exactly does diminishing and stomping all over the constant misogynoir Venus and Serena face help you, a white woman, climb the ladder…how ugly and privileged of you. I need some people to enjoy the sound of their own voices a little bit less."

"Jane Campion is a perfect example of White Feminism and how intersectionality matters. Why did you need to step on two Black women's accomplishments on your way to accept your award, exactly? Gross."

Serena Williams and Venus Williams have had to repeatedly endure racist and sexist remarks, sometimes even in their home tournaments

Venus and Serena Williams have fought against institutions of racism and sexism all their life

Campion's statement that Serena and Venus Williams did not have to fight against anyone but women on the court doesn't hold true in the least bit.

Justin Frederic



"Naomi Osaka was a child when Venus and Serena faced the despicable racism at Indian Wells a few decades ago. Those scars were re-awoken for Naomi tonight, and I feel terrible for her."

Both sisters boycotted the Indian Wells Open for more than a decade after they and their father were subjected to racist comments. Another incident of note was the Herald Sun's racist cartoon of the 23-time Grand Slam Champion after her loss against Naomi Osaka in the final of the 2018 US Open.

Tennis Historian



Wimbledon then announced equal prize money for women.



"In 2006, Venus Williams wrote an essay in 'The Times' titled 'Wimbledon has sent me a message: I'm only a second class champion.' Wimbledon then announced equal prize money for women. Venus won the title in 2007, becoming the 1st women's champ to earn equal to the men's winner"

Venus Williams, on the other hand, stood at the forefront of the fight against the wage gap in the sport. Her emotional essay in The Times finally brought the All England club to its knees, forcing Wimbledon to award equal prize money to both men's and women's winners since 2007.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala