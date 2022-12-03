"Are you ready?" - Novak Djokovic eager for Serbia to take on Federer and Wawrinka's Switzerland at the FIFA World Cup

Novak Djokovic's nation Serbia will meet Roger Federer's homeland Switzerland in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday, with tournament progression at stake for both countries.

The Serb expressed his excitement for the clash on Instagram, posting a story about the match in which he also tagged his rivals Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka.

"Big game ahead. Are you ready?," wrote the 21-time Major champion.

The Serb tagged Federer & Wawrinka.

Djokovic and Federer are both ardent football fans, having often shown their support towards their respective national sides. Interestingly enough, the Serbian national football team flew to Qatar on a plane named after the 21-time Major champion.

Air Serbia named the Airbus A319 carrier after Djokovic, under the 'Serbian Living Legends' program, where the company names its fleet after the country's most famous personalities.

Elsewhere, the 35-year-old tennis star was also called the 'GOAT' (greatest of all time) by Serbian footballer Nemanja Radonjic, when the two met in Turin days before the World Cup.

"For me, football is second only to tennis" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic attends the Real Madrid v Manchester City Semi Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Novak Djokovic has expressed his love for football on numerous occasions in the past. He is a fan of the Italian side AC Milan and has revealed that he follows the Serie A giants with his family.

"I’m a big fan of Milan and I’ll always be. For me, football is second only [to] tennis. My father was a professional footballer and at home we always watch the Rossoneri’s games with great interest," he said.

The Serb is also friends with legendary AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who supported Djokovic during the former's visa fiasco in Australia earlier this year.

"I am friends with Zlatan Ibrahimovic. We often talked about my situation in Australia. He also supported me publicly, which I really appreciate. I'm a Milan fan and we hope to win the Scudetto this year," he stated.

The 35-year-old revealed in the past that football was one of his career options in his younger days but chose tennis as his "desire" for the racket sport was "stronger."

"When I was a kid, I always wanted to play football. Of course, desire for tennis was stronger. So I started playing tennis. I always watched football games at home. Wherever I go, I follow football. This is one of my favourite sports," he said.

