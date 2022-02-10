Argentina Open 2022: Casper Ruud vs Federico Coria preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Casper Ruud vs Federico Coria

Date: 11 February 2022

Tournament: Argentina Open

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Buenos Aries, Argentina

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor claycourt

Prize money: $686,700

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Casper Ruud vs Federico Coria preview

Top seed Casper Ruud will take on home favorite Federico Coria in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Argentina Open on Friday.

Buenos Aries has been a happy hunting ground for Ruud, who lifted his first career title here back in 2020.

The Norwegian made a slow start to his first-round encounter against Roberto Carballes Baena, but looked right at home after taking the first set in a tie-break. The 23-year-old pulled away in the second to seal a 7-6(2), 6-3 win.

Federico Coria scored an upset win in last match

Federico Coria, meanwhile, came back from a set down to oust fifth seed Dusan Lajovic 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 in his first-round match.

Having come into the tournament with no wins in 2022, Coria has done well to turn things around in front of his home fans. He will be looking to carry the momentum into Friday's clash.

Casper Ruud vs Federico Coria head-to-head

Casper Ruud leads Federico Coria 1-0 in the head-to-head. The Norwegian defeated the Argentine in straight sets in the final of the Swedish Open last year.

Casper Ruud vs Federico Coria prediction

Ruud is a former champion in Argentina.

Casper Ruud's heavy top-spin game is tailor-made for clay, a surface where he has won five of his six career titles. The Norwegian's forehand and serve are huge weapons on the surface.

Ruud is much more powerful than Coria off the ground and will look to dictate most of the points. Coria has beaten the Norwegian on two prior occasions -- once in a Challenger tournament and the other in the qualification rounds of the 2019 Cordoba Open -- but Ruud has made huge improvements to his game in recent years.

If the top seed can serve as well as he did in his last match and stay aggressive from the back of the court, he should be able to power past his opponent.

Prediction: Casper Ruud to win in three sets

Edited by Arvind Sriram