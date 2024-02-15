Argentina Open 2024 Day 4: Men's singles predictions ft. Cameron Norrie vs Federico Coria

The fourth day of action at the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires on Thursday will see the three remaining second-round matches. Three seeds and a wildcard will be in action at the ATP 250 claycourt event.

On Wednesday, the likes of Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Dusan Lajovic emerged victorious beating Daniel Elahi Galan and Alejandro Tabilo respectively.

So, without further ado, here's a look at how the three remaining second-round matches at the Argentina Open could play out on Thursday:

#1 Francisco Cerundolo vs Facundo Diaz

Francisco Cerundolo

Fourth seed Francisco Cerundolo takes on qualifier Facundo Diaz Acosta in an all-Argentine second-round matchup for a place in the Argentina Open quartefinals.

World No. 22 Cerundolo - following a bye in the opening round - is off to a poor start to 2024. The 25-year-old has won only two of his seven matches on the season.

After opening the year with successive losses, the Argentine has lost two of his last three matches, coming off an opening-round loss at the Cordoba Open last week. Meanwhile, the 87th-ranked Diaz Acosta beat Daniel Altmaier in the first round to improve to 3-3 on the season.

The two Argentines haven't met before on tour, but expect the more experienced Cerundolo to return to winning ways.

Pick: Cerundolo in three sets

#2 Sebastian Baez vs Luciano Darderi

Sebastian Baez

Fifth seed Sebastian Baez takes on Italy's Luciano Darderi as a place in the Argentina Open last-eight beckons.

World No. 30 Baez took out Spain's Bernabe Zapata Miralles in straight sets to register his sixth win in 10 matches in 2024. Meanwhile, the 76th-ranked Darderi is off to a perfect 6-0 start to the season. The 22-year-old followed up his maiden career singles title in Cordoba last week by seeing off compatriot Mariona Navone in straight sets.

The two players have split their two previous meetings, with Darderi winning their most recent clash in the Cordoba semifinal last week. The in-form Italian should win again.

Pick: Darderi in three sets

#3 Cameron Norrie (Argentina Open second seed) vs Federico Coria

Federico Coria

Second seed Cameron Norrie opens his Argentina Open campaign against Argentina's Federico Coria.

The 20th-ranked Norrie is off to a 5-2 start to 2024, coming off a fifth-set super tie-break loss to Alexander Zverev in the Australian Open fourth round last month. Meanwhile, World No. 106 Coria is 4-2 on the season after seeing off Sebastian Ofner in the first round,

The 2023 finalist won the pair's lone clash at the US Open in 2020 and should win again.

Pick: Norrie in three sets